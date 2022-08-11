KEN vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 41

Kenya (KEN) will take on Bermuda (BER) in the 41st match of the CWC One-Day Challenge League B at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground in Jersey on Thursday.

Bermuda had a nightmare tournament that they will try to forget, losing all 12 games and failing to open their account of wins. Their batters struggled, and they were destroyed in almost all of their previous games. They are currently last in the points table and have nothing to lose.

Meanwhile, Kenya have not been consistent in the tournament so far. They have paid the price by finishing fourth in the points table with four wins in 12 games. Overall, a good contest is expected, with both teams looking for victory.

KEN vs BER Probable Playing XIs

KEN XI

Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Arnold Otwani, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi, Henry Ssenyonda

BER XI

Kamau Leverock (c), Terryn Fray, Zeri Tomlinson (wk), Dennico Hollis, Ras Solomon Burrows, Dominic Sabir, Charles Trott, Jabari Darrell, Cameron Jeffers, Steven Bremar, Zeko Burgess

Match Details

Match: KEN vs BER, CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 41st.

Date and Time: August 11, 2022; 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: Farmers Cricket Club Ground, Jersey.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground has suited batters in recent games. With an average score of 267 runs, batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. However, as the match progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing the bowlers to come into action.

Today’s KEN vs BER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim: He has been a consistent contributor with the bat so far, coming off a 63-run innings at a strike rate of 49.6 against Uganda. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Collins Obuya: Obuya has been one of his team's most consistent batters, collecting 302 runs at an average of 37.75 while picking up 13 wickets in 12 innings. He is surely a must-have for your KEN vs BER Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kamau Leverock: Leverock is one of the tournament's best all-rounders, scoring valuable runs and consistently providing his side with breakthroughs. He has scored 358 runs at a strike rate of 123.02 and taken 15 wickets at an average of 34.66 in 13 games. His all-round skill-set will unquestionably be useful, making him an excellent addition to your KEN vs BER Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Vraj Patel - He is a top spin-bowling option for his side and has picked up seven wickets at an impressive average of 29.17 in six games in the tournament so far. Vraj Patel is a must-pick for today's outing.

Top 3 best players to pick in KEN vs BER Dream11 prediction team

Rushabvardhan Patel (KEN) – 181 points

Dominic Sabir (BER) – 246 points

Tanzeel Sheikh (KEN) – 165 points

Key stats for KEN vs BER Dream11 prediction team

SO Ngoche: 14 wickets in 10 games; bowling average: 23.92

Rakep Patel: 519 runs in 12 games; batting average: 51.90

TA Manders: 196 runs in five games; batting average: 39.20

KEN vs BER Dream11 Prediction (CWC One-Day Challenge League B)

KEN vs BER Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Karim, Dominic Sabir, Ronak Patel, Collins Obuya, Alex Obanda, Shem Ngoche, Kamau Leverock, Zeko Burgess, Vraj Patel, Eugene Ochieng, Charles Trott

Captain: Ronak Patel. Vice-captain: Collins Obuya.

KEN vs BER Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Dominic Sabir, Ronak Patel, Collins Obuya, Alex Obanda, Shem Ngoche, Kamau Leverock, Zeko Burgess, Vraj Patel, Eugene Ochieng, Charles Trott

Captain: Ronak Patel. Vice-captain: Kamau Leverock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee