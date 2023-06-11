KEN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Africa Continental Cup, Match 5

The fifth match of the Africa Continental Cup will see Kenya (KEN) square off against Botswana (BOT) at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Sunday, June 11. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Kenya have won both of their opening encounters and are dominating at the top of the table. On the other hand, Botswana have won one of their two matches and are currently at number two in the points table. They will try and win this match to maintain their position at the top of the table.

KEN vs BOT Match Details

The fifth game of the Africa Continental Cup will be played on June 11 at Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match will commence at 12.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KEN vs BOT, Match 12, Africa Continental Cup

Date and Time: June 11, 2023, Sunday; 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

KEN vs BOT Probable Playing XIs

KEN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KEN Probable Playing XI

S Singh, Collins Obuya, A Obanda, R Patel, N Odhiambo, R Patel, S Bhudia, G Mwendwa-Muthui, N Ngoche, L Ndandason, and V Patel.

BOT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BOT Probable Playing XI

V Mbazo, K Motlhanka, R Nehonde, P Silas, A Saiyed, D Maisuria, T Tshose, M Mooketsi, B Khumalo, K Piet, and L Makgale.

KEN vs BOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Mbazo

V Mbazo looked in decent touch in the previous two matches. Though he has failed to fire big, his decent batting technique and good keeping skills make him a great wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Collins Obuya

The veteran Kenyan batter has been in good form in the tournament. With loads of experience behind his back and his current good form, Obuya will be a crucial batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

R Patel

R Patel is a utility player who can contribute for his team with both the bat and the ball. In the last match, he showed great batting skills while in the previous game to that he contributed with the ball. Patel looks like the best choice from the all-rounder section.

Bowler

S Ngoche

S Ngoche has been a prime reason behind Kenya's good performance in the tournament. He looked in lethal form in the last match and will be hoping to carry it forward. Ngoche will be a good choice from the bowlers section.

KEN vs BOT match captain and vice-captain choices

Collins Obuya

Collins Obuya has been in good form in the tournament. He has scored runs in both matches and will be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

R Patel

R Patel has been contributing for his team with both the bat and the ball. Patel will be a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for KEN vs BOT, Match 5

V Mbazo

Collins Obuya

K Mothlanka

R Patel

S Ngoche

KEN vs BOT Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Gymkhana Club Ground will be a bit slow. However, batters who can plan their innings steadily will be able to score runs on the wicket. Top-order batters and spinners might be a good pick for the match.

KEN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

KEN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: V Mbazo

Batters: Collins Obuya (c), R Patel, K Mothlanka (vc), A Sayied

All-rounders: R Patel, N Odhiambo

Bowlers: S Ngoche, L Ndandason, V Patel, M Mooketsi

KEN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

KEN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: V Mbazo

Batters: Collins Obuya, R Patel, K Mothlanka, A Saiyed (vc)

All-rounders: R Patel (c), N Odhiambo

Bowlers: S Ngoche, L Ndandason, V Patel, M Mooketsi

