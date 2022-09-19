KEN vs CAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa Cup 2022, Match 9

Kenya (KEN) will take on Cameron (CAM) in the ninth game of the ACA T20 Africa Cup 2022 on Saturday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the KEN vs CAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, the pitch report and playing XIs.

Kenya have had a decent start to their campaign, winning one of their two games. Cameron, meanwhile, have lost both their games by big margins.

Cameron will look to return to winning ways here, but Kenya are a better team and should prevail.

KEN vs CAM Match Details

Match 9 of the ACA T20 Africa Cup 2022 will be played on September 19 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 1:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match KEN vs CAM, Match 9

Date and Time: September 19, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni is well-balanced. There should be a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners.

Both teams will look to chase on this pitch. The last game here between Uganda and Mozambique saw 286 runs scored in 40 overs for the loss of 16 wickets.

KEN vs CAM Form Guide

KEN - W L

CAM - L L

KEN vs CAM Probable Playing XIs

KEN

No major injury updates

I Karim (wk), S Singh, Rakep Patel, Rushabvardhan Patel, L Ndandason, Nehemiah Odhiambo, V Patel, S Ngoche, Nelson Odhiambo, E Otieno, Y Talati

CAM

No major injury updates

A Toube (wk), A Aminou, K Jadhav, R Amah, I Tchakou, P Abanda, D Loic, B Toube, F Mpegna, J Abega, A Mengoumou

KEN vs CAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Karim (2 matches, 53 runs)

I Karim, who has played exceptionally well in his last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

Rakep Patel (2 matches, 82 runs)

Rakep Patel and Rushabvardhan Patel are the two best batter picks. K Jadhav is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in his last few games.

All-rounders

L Ndandason (2 matches, 27 runs, 3 wickets)

L Ndandason and B Toube are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Nehemiah Odhiambo is another good pick.

Bowlers

V Patel (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks are V Patel and S Ngoche. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are expected to bowl at the death Nelson Odhiambo is another good pick.

KEN vs CAM match captain and vice-captain choices

L Ndandason

Ndandason bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could be made the captain for both head-to-head and grand leagues. He has smashed 27 runs and taken three wickets in two games.

B Toube

Like Ndandason, Toube bats in the top order for Cameron and also completes his quota of four overs. He looks in good touch and could take early wickets in this game. He has smashed 33 runs and taken a wicket in two games.

Five Must-Picks for KEN vs CAM, Match 9

B Toube 33 runs and 1 wicket 74 points V Patel 4 wickets 124 points L Ndandason 27 runs and 3 wickets 138 points Rakep Patel 82 runs 133 points I Karim 53 runs 120 points

Kenya vs Cameron Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kenya vs Cameron Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: I Karim, S Singh

Batters: Rakep Patel, Rushabvardhan Patel, K Jadhav, R Amah

All-rounders: B Toube, L Ndandason

Bowlers: S Ngoche, V Patel, F Mpegna

Kenya vs Cameron Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Karim

Batters: Rakep Patel, Rushabvardhan Patel, R Amah

All-rounders: B Toube, L Ndandason, D Loic

Bowlers: S Ngoche, V Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, J Abega

