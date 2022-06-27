KEN vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 15

Kenya and Hong Kong (KEN vs HK) will meet in the 15th match of the ICC CWC Men's League B on Monday, June 27, at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, Uganda.

Kenya have not been able to remain consistent in this tournament. They have won two games and lost as many from their four games so far. Their previous match resulted in a defeat against Uganda.

They scored 220 runs batting first, which Uganda chased down in 45.1 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, have had a good run in the tournament so far. They have managed to win three out of their four matches. After winning their first three matches, their first defeat came against Jersey in their previous game, in which they lost by 55 runs.

KEN vs HK Probable Playing XIs

Kenya

Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Tanzeel Sheikh, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Emmanuel Bundi, Eugene Ochieng, Elijah Otieno.

Hong Kong

Adit Gorawara (wk), Nizakat Khan (c), Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Match Details

Match: KEN vs HK, ICC CWC League B, Match 15

Date & Time: June 27, 2022; 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala, Uganda

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval is a decent track for batting. Fast bowlers will find assistance in the earlier phase of the game and we can expect an even contest between bat and ball.

The average first innings total at this venue is 224.

Today's KEN vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim is a fine pick with the gloves behind the stumps. He can also make some key contributions with the willow. Karim scored 33 runs in the previous match for Kenya against Uganda, batting in the top order.

Batters

Rakep Patel has been consistent with the bat for Kenya in this tournament. He has scored a total of 192 runs from four matches, including two half-centuries.

In their previous match against Uganda, he scored 72 runs and carried his fine form with the bat. Kenya will expect him to come good with the bat once again in this match.

All-rounders

Aizaz Khan has been in top form for Hong Kong with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 153 runs in this tournament from four matches so far and has also picked up seven wickets with the ball.

Aizaz put up another decent all-round performance in their last match, scoring 39 runs and picking up two wickets. With his all-round ability, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ehsan Khan is the leading bowler for Hong Kong in this tournament. He has picked up ten wickets from four matches so far, including two four-wicket hauls. He is a genuine wicket-taker and another important inclusion for your Dream11 fantasy team for this contest.

Five best players to pick in KEN vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team

Rakep Patel (KEN)

Aizaz Khan (HK)

Yasim Murtaza (HK)

Ehsan Khan (HK)

Elijah Otieno (KEN).

Key stats for KEN vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team

Rakep Patel: 1938 runs and 17 wickets

Yasim Murtaza: 1170 runs and 77 wickets

Aizaz Khan: 732 runs and 55 wickets

Ehsan Khan: 72 wickets

Elijah Otieno: 53 wickets.

KEN vs HK Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Alex Obanda, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Collins Obuya, Ehsan Khan, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi

Captain: Aizaz Khan Vice-captain: Rakep Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Alex Obanda, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Shem Ngoche, Ehsan Khan, Elijah Otieno, Ayush Shukla

Captain: Aizaz Khan Vice-captain: Yasim Murtaza

