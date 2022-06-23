KEN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 8

Kenya (KEN) will take on Italy (ITA) in the ninth match of the ICC Men’s CWC League B at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, on Thursday, June 22.

Kenya have played two games in the tournament so far. They started off on a positive note with a win against Bermuda by six wickets. However, they were beaten by Jersey in their next outing. Chasing a challenging target of 276 runs, they were restricted to 179.

Meanwhile, Italy have also played two games. In their first match against Hong Kong, they faced a 58-run loss. They then crashed to a 88-run defeat against Jersey in their next outing.

KEN vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

Kenya

Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Nelson Odhiambo, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel.

Italy

Nikolai Smith, Joy Perera, Manpreet Singh (wk), Gian Meade, Marcus Campopiano, Nicholas Maiolo, Gareth Berg (c), Crishan Kalugamage, Jaspreet Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Sukhwinder Singh.

Match Details

Match: KEN vs ITA, ICC CWC League B, Match 8.

Date & Time: June 23, 2022; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala, Uganda.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is known to be good for batting. Batters should be able to play their shots freely. However, pacers could get some movement off the surface in the initial stage. The average first-innings score at this ground is 227.

Today’s KEN vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh is a safe pick behind the stumps. He can make some valuable contributions with the willow as well. He was the fifth-highest run-getter for Italy in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2021.

Batters

Rakep Patel is in fine form with the bat for Kenya in this tournament. He has scored 90 runs in two games. He scored 86 in their last match against Jersey, impressing despite their defeat. Patel is expected to continue scoring crucial runs and is a key fantasy pick for this contest.

All-rounders

Crishan Kalugamage is a key asset for Italy with both bat and ball. He scored a half-century in the first game against Hong Kong and picked up a couple of wickets in the next against Jersey. He could fetch points in both departments of the game, making him a solid addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Jaspreet Singh is among the key bowlers for Italy. He has picked up four wickets in two games so far. He was also handy with the bat, scoring 81 against Hong Kong in the first match.

Five best players to pick in KEN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Manpreet Singh (ITA)

Rakep Patel (KEN)

Crishan Kalugamage (ITA)

Elijah Otieno (KEN)

Jaspreet Singh (ITA) .

Key stats for KEN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Irfan Karim: 1359 runs

Rakep Patel: 1836 runs and 17 wickets

Crishan Kalugamage: 56 runs and 2 wickets

Elijah Otieno: 53 wickets.

KEN vs ITA Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Rakep Patel, Gian Meade, Rushab Patel, Crishan kalugamage, Shem Ngoche, Nicolas Maiolo, Jaspreet Singh, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi, Gareth Berg.

Captain: Rakep Patel. Vice-captain: Crishan Kalugamage.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Rakep Patel, Gian Meade, Nelson Odhiambo, Crishan Kalugamage, Shem Ngoche, Nicolas Maiolo, Jaspreet Singh, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel.

Captain: Jaspreet Singh. Vice-captain: Rakep Patel.

