KEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 44

Kenya (KEN) will take on Jersey (JER) in the 44th game of the CWC Challenge League Group B 2022 on Sunday at the Grainville Cricket Ground in St. Saviour, Jersey.

Jersey are the strongest team in this year's competition, winning of 14 games. Kenya, meanwhile, have won six of their 14 games.

Kenya will look to win this game, but Jersey are the stronger team and should prevail.

KEN vs JER Probable Playing XIs

KEN

Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Yash Talati

JER

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles

Match Details

Match: KEN vs JER, CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 44

Date and Time: August 14, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Grainville Cricket Ground, St. Saviour, Jersey

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Grainville Cricket Ground in St. Saviour has an even surface. The team winning the toss could bat first. Pacers coudl have an advantage early on before spinners come into the fray. It's an excellent pitch for batters overall, which could make for a high-scoring game.

KEN vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Karim, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

C Obuya and N Greenwood are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. J Lawrenson is another good pick. He smashed 75 off 73 deliveries against Bermuda.

All-rounders

H Carlyon and S Ngoche are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Rakep Patel is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are C Perchard and E Bundi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. D Blampied is another good pick.

Three top players to pick in KEN vs JER Dream11 prediction team

C Perchard (JER)

R Patel (KEN)

H Carlyon (JER)

KEN vs JER: Key stats for Dream11 team

S Ngoche - 307 runs and 17 wickets

D Blampied - 132 runs and 10 wickets

Rakep Patel - 416 runs and 2 wickets

Kenya vs Jersey Dream11 Prediction (CWC Challenge League Group B 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: I Karim, C Obuya, J Lawrenson, N Greenwood, Rakep Patel, S Ngoche, H Carlyon, J Sumerauer, E Bundi, C Perchard, D Blampied.

Captain: H Carlyon. Vice Captain: Rakep Patel.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: I Karim, C Obuya, J Lawrenson, N Greenwood, A Tribe, Rakep Patel, H Carlyon, J Sumerauer, E Bundi, C Perchard, D Blampied.

Captain: H Carlyon. Vice Captain: J Sumerauer.

Edited by Bhargav