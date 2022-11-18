KEN vs MAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 7

The seventh match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Kenya (KEN) squaring off against Malawi (MAW) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Thursday, November 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs MAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Malawi lost their first match against Lesotho by 31 runs while Kenya's last match was abandoned due to rain. They looked in good form in the first few overs, where they smashed 48 runs in just 4 overs.

Malawi will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament. However, Kenya have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KEN vs MAW Match Details

The 7th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 18 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 5:15 pm IST.

KEN vs MAW, Match 7

Date and Time: November 18, 2022, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Lesotho and Botswana, where a total of 188 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

KEN vs MAW Form Guide

KEN - N/R

MAW - L

KEN vs MAW Probable Playing XI

KEN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Rushabvardhan Patel, Alex Obanda, Shem Ngoche, Sukhdeep Singh, Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Eugene Ochieng.

MAW Playing XI

No injury updates.

Donnex Kansonkho, Sami Sohail, Moazzam Baig, Daniel Jakiel, Gift Kansonkho, Chisomo Chete (wk), Mike Chomba, Gershom Ntamblika, Michael Mwamadi, Blessings Pondani, Aaftab Limdawala.

KEN vs MAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Karim

I Karim is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

Rakep Patel

Rushabvardhan Patel and Rakep Patel are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Choamba has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Obuya

S Sohail and C Obuya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and will also complete their quota of ten overs. N Odhiambo is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ngoche

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Baig and S Ngoche. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Jakiel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KEN vs MAW match captain and vice-captain choices

C Obuya

C Obuya is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

Rakep Patel

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make Rakep Patel the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order.

5 Must-Picks for KEN vs MAW, Match 7

Rakep Patel

Rushabvardhan Patel

C Obuya

S Ngoche

N Odhiambo

Kenya vs Malawi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kenya vs Malawi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Singh, I Karim.

Batters: Rakep Patel, Rushabvardhan Patel, M Choamba.

All-rounders: N Odhiambo, S Sohail, C Obuya.

Bowlers: S Ngoche, D Jakiel, M Baig.

Kenya vs Malawi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Karim.

Batters: Rakep Patel, P Sharma, M Choamba.

All-rounders: N Odhiambo, S Sohail, C Obuya, G Ntamblika.

Bowlers: S Ngoche, D Jakiel, M Baig.

