KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Kenya (KEN) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the first T20I at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs NEP Dream11 fantasy prediction.
Kenya last played a T20I game in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, where they tasted defeat at the hands of Uganda by six wickets in the final. Meanwhile, Nepal defeated Papua New Guinea by 50 runs in the Nepal T20I Tri-Nations Series final, which was played in April.
KEN vs NEP Match Details, Match 1
The first T20I between Nepal and Kenya will be played on August 25 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KEN vs NEP, 1st T20I
Date and Time: 25th August, 2022, 3:30 pm IST
Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
KEN vs NEP Pitch Report
The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is a bowling-friendly one, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. The pacers will find plenty of help with the new ball. The batters, meanwhile, will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The last three matches played at the venue have all been won by sides bowling first.
Last 3 matches at the venue
Matches won by batting first: 0
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 108
Average second-innings score: 110
KEN vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Kenya: W-L-W-W-L
Nepal: W-W-W-W-W
KEN vs NEP probable playing 11s for today’s match
Kenya injury/team news
No major injury updates.
KEN Probable Playing 11
Irfan Karim (WK), Alex Obanda, Sachin Bhudia, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche (C), Rakep Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno.
Nepal injury/team news
No major injury updates.
NEP Probable Playing 11
Asif-Sheikh (WK), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aadil Ansari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Kishore Mahato, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (C).
KEN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Irfan Karim (29 matches, 566 runs, Strike Rate: 100.70)
Karim could prove to be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 566 runs at a strike rate of 100.70 in 29 T20I matches.
Top Batter pick
Alex Obanda (42 matches, 724 runs, Strike Rate: 122.50)
Obanda is a reliable top-order batter who could prove to be a key player for Kenya in Thursday's match. He has scored 724 runs at a strike rate of 122.50 in 42 T20Is.
Top All-rounder pick
Dipendra Singh-Airee (39 matches, 1033 run and 15 wickets, Strike Rate: 133.30 and Economy Rate: 9.60)
Airee has been Nepal's go-to all-rounder on multiple occasions as he can single-handedly win matches for his team. He has scored 1033 runs and also scalped 15 wickets in 39 T20I games.
Top Bowler pick
Sompal Kami (37 matches, 34 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.04)
Kami is a lethal bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Nepal in Thursday's match. He has struck 34 wickets at an economy rate of 7.04 in 37 matches, while also scoring 222 runs.
KEN vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices
Karan KC
KC is a brilliant bowling all-rounder who has scalped 57 wickets at an economy rate of 7.53 in 38 T20Is. The Nepal international has also scored 276 runs.
Sandeep Lamichhane
Lamichhane is a top-quality bowler who can topple any batting order on his day. He has picked up 73 wickets at an economy rate of 6.34 in 39 T20I matches.
5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
KEN vs NEP match expert tips
Sandeep Lamichhane could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball in the first KEN vs NEP T20I.
KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim
Batters: Alex Obanda, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh
All-rounders: Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche, KC Karan (c), Dipendra Singh-Airee
Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (vc), Emmanuel Bundi
KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim, Asif-Sheikh
Batters: Alex Obanda, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Aarif Sheikh
All-rounders: Rakep Patel, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh-Airee (vc)
Bowlers: Nelson Odhiambo, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c)