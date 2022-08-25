KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Kenya (KEN) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the first T20I at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs NEP Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Kenya last played a T20I game in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, where they tasted defeat at the hands of Uganda by six wickets in the final. Meanwhile, Nepal defeated Papua New Guinea by 50 runs in the Nepal T20I Tri-Nations Series final, which was played in April.

KEN vs NEP Match Details, Match 1

The first T20I between Nepal and Kenya will be played on August 25 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN vs NEP, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 25th August, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KEN vs NEP Pitch Report

The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is a bowling-friendly one, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. The pacers will find plenty of help with the new ball. The batters, meanwhile, will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The last three matches played at the venue have all been won by sides bowling first.

Last 3 matches at the venue

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 108

Average second-innings score: 110

KEN vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kenya: W-L-W-W-L

Nepal: W-W-W-W-W

KEN vs NEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kenya injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KEN Probable Playing 11

Irfan Karim (WK), Alex Obanda, Sachin Bhudia, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche (C), Rakep Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno.

Nepal injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NEP Probable Playing 11

Asif-Sheikh (WK), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aadil Ansari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Kishore Mahato, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (C).

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Irfan Karim (29 matches, 566 runs, Strike Rate: 100.70)

Karim could prove to be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 566 runs at a strike rate of 100.70 in 29 T20I matches.

Top Batter pick

Alex Obanda (42 matches, 724 runs, Strike Rate: 122.50)

Obanda is a reliable top-order batter who could prove to be a key player for Kenya in Thursday's match. He has scored 724 runs at a strike rate of 122.50 in 42 T20Is.

Top All-rounder pick

Dipendra Singh-Airee (39 matches, 1033 run and 15 wickets, Strike Rate: 133.30 and Economy Rate: 9.60)

Airee has been Nepal's go-to all-rounder on multiple occasions as he can single-handedly win matches for his team. He has scored 1033 runs and also scalped 15 wickets in 39 T20I games.

Top Bowler pick

Sompal Kami (37 matches, 34 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.04)

Kami is a lethal bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Nepal in Thursday's match. He has struck 34 wickets at an economy rate of 7.04 in 37 matches, while also scoring 222 runs.

KEN vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Karan KC

KC is a brilliant bowling all-rounder who has scalped 57 wickets at an economy rate of 7.53 in 38 T20Is. The Nepal international has also scored 276 runs.

Sandeep Lamichhane

Lamichhane is a top-quality bowler who can topple any batting order on his day. He has picked up 73 wickets at an economy rate of 6.34 in 39 T20I matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Irfan Karim 566 runs in 29 matches Alex Obanda 724 runs in 42 matches Dipendra Singh-Airee 1033 runs and 15 wickets in 39 matches Karan KC 276 runs and 57 wickets in 38 matches Sandeep Lamichhane 73 wickets in 39 matches

KEN vs NEP match expert tips

Sandeep Lamichhane could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball in the first KEN vs NEP T20I.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Alex Obanda, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh

All-rounders: Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche, KC Karan (c), Dipendra Singh-Airee

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (vc), Emmanuel Bundi

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim, Asif-Sheikh

Batters: Alex Obanda, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Aarif Sheikh

All-rounders: Rakep Patel, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh-Airee (vc)

Bowlers: Nelson Odhiambo, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar