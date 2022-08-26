KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Kenya (KEN) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the second T20I at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs NEP Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Nepal are currently 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series after defeating Kenya by five wickets in the first T20I. Nepal won the toss and decided to bowl first. They then restricted the hosts to just 130 runs before comfortably chasing down the target with five wickets in hand.

KEN vs NEP Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Nepal and Kenya will be played on August 26 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN vs NEP, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 26th August, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KEN vs NEP Pitch Report

The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is a bowling-friendly one that will assist the seamers more than the spinners. The batters, meanwhile, will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The last three matches played at the venue have all been won by the chasing teams.

Last 3 matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 121

Average second-innings score: 123

KEN vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kenya: L-W-L-W-W

Nepal: W-W-W-W-W

KEN vs NEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kenya Injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Kenya Probable Playing 11

Irfan Karim (WK), Alex Obanda, Sachin Bhudia, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (C), Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Lucas Ndandason, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Nepal injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NEP Probable Playing 11

Asif Sheikh (WK), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aadil Ansari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Irfan Karim (1 match, 34 runs, Strike Rate: 77.27)

Karim could prove to be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section because of his reliable batting and keeping skills. He scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 77.27 in the last match.

Top Batter pick

Gyanendra Malla (1 match, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 76.66)

Malla is a reliable top-order batter who could be a key player for Nepal in Friday's match. He scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 76.66 in the first T20I.

Top All-rounder pick

Rakep Patel (1 match, 9 runs, Strike Rate: 180.00)

Although Patel failed to impress in the last match, scoring just nine runs, he remains an important player for Kenya.

Top Bowler pick

Sompal Kami (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

Kami scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 in the last match. He will look to add to his tally today.

KEN vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Sandeep Lamichhane

Lamichhane is a top-quality bowler who can topple any batting order on his day. He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 in the last match.

Dipendra Singh-Airee

Airee put up a splendid all-round performance in the first T20I, scoring 33 runs and taking one crucial wicket. He is surely a must-have pick for Friday's match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sompal Kami 3 wickets in 1 match Lucas Ndandason 31 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match Dipendra Singh-Airee 33 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Sandeep Lamichhane 2 wickets in 1 match Irfan Karim 34 runs in 1 match

KEN vs NEP match expert tips

Sandeep Lamichhane could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the second KEN vs NEP T20I as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Alex Obanda, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh-Airee (vc)

Bowlers: Nelson Odhiambo, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c)

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Asif-Sheikh

Batters: Alex Obanda, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh

All-rounders: Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche, KC Karan (vc), Dipendra Singh-Airee (c)

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lucas Ndandason

