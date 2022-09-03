KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial ODI 

Kenya (KEN) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the second unofficial ODI at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Nepal are currently 1-0 up in the three-match series after defeating Kenya by seven wickets in the first ODI. Kenya won the toss and decided to bat first. They then managed to post a total of 218 runs, which the visitors comfortably chased down with seven wickets in hand.

KEN vs NEP Match Details

The second unofficial ODI between Kenya and Nepal will be played on September 3 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN vs NEP, 2nd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 3rd September, 2022, 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

KEN vs NEP Pitch Report

The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is a balanced one, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. While the pacers will find plenty of help with the new ball, the batters will have to spend some time out in the middle before looking to slog. Two of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by sides bowling first.

Last 3 matches at the venue

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 175

Average second-innings score: 180

KEN vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

KEN: W-W-W-W-L

NEP: L-L-W-L-L

KEN vs NEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

KEN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KEN Probable Playing 11

Sukhdeep Singh, Nelson Odhiambo, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Elijah Otieno, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (WK), Shem Ngoche (C), Vishil Patel, Emmanuel Bundi.

NEP injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NEP Probable Playing 11

Aasif Sheikh, Arjun Saud (WK), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel (C), Shahab Alam, Gyanendra Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Bashir Ahmed, Pawan Sarraf, Aadil Ansari.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Aasif Sheikh (1 match, 110 runs)

Aasif, who was instrumental behind Nepal's win in the first ODI, will look to carry his momentum into Saturday's match. He smashed 110 off 120 deliveries in the last match.

Top Batter pick

Rakep Patel (1 match, 67 runs, 1 wicket)

Although placed in the batters section, Rakep is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He scored 67 runs while picking up one valuable wicket in the first ODI.

Top All-rounder pick

Karan KC (1 match, 3 wickets)

Karan could be a key player for Nepal on Saturday as he can contribute with both the bat and ball. He scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 4.20 in the first ODI.

Top Bowler pick

Sompal Kami (1 match, 3 wickets)

Kami could provide crucial breakthroughs for Nepal in Saturday's match. He scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 2.90 in the first ODI.

KEN vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Dipendra Singh-Airee

Airee has been in brilliant form in the last couple of games and could be backed to lead your fantasy team on Saturday. He managed to score 15 runs in the first ODI.

Rakep Patel

Patel scored 67 runs while also picking up one valuable wicket in the first ODI. He is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sompal Kami 3 wickets in 1 match Karan KC 3 wickets in 1 match Rakep Patel 67 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Aasif Sheikh 110 runs in 1 match Arjun Saud 61 runs in 1 match

KEN vs NEP match expert tips

Dipendra Singh-Airee could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the KEN vs NEP game.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Aasif Sheikh, Irfan Karim

Batters: Rakep Patel, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, KC Karan (vc), Dipendra Singh-Airee (c)

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Nelson Odhiambo

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Arjun Saud, Irfan Karim

Batters: Rakep Patel (c), Gyanendra Malla, Alex Obanda

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh-Airee (vc)

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Nelson Odhiambo

