KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial ODI 

Kenya (KEN) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the second unofficial ODI at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Nepal are currently 1-0 up in the three-match series after defeating Kenya by seven wickets in the first ODI. Kenya won the toss and decided to bat first. They then managed to post a total of 218 runs, which the visitors comfortably chased down with seven wickets in hand.
KEN vs NEP Match Details
The second unofficial ODI between Kenya and Nepal will be played on September 3 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KEN vs NEP, 2nd Unofficial ODI
Date and Time: 3rd September, 2022, 12:00 pm IST
Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi
KEN vs NEP Pitch Report
The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is a balanced one, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. While the pacers will find plenty of help with the new ball, the batters will have to spend some time out in the middle before looking to slog. Two of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by sides bowling first.
Last 3 matches at the venue
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first-innings score: 175
Average second-innings score: 180
KEN vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
KEN: W-W-W-W-L
NEP: L-L-W-L-L
KEN vs NEP probable playing 11s for today’s match
KEN injury/team news
No major injury updates.
KEN Probable Playing 11
Sukhdeep Singh, Nelson Odhiambo, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Elijah Otieno, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (WK), Shem Ngoche (C), Vishil Patel, Emmanuel Bundi.
NEP injury/team news
No major injury updates.
NEP Probable Playing 11
Aasif Sheikh, Arjun Saud (WK), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel (C), Shahab Alam, Gyanendra Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Bashir Ahmed, Pawan Sarraf, Aadil Ansari.
KEN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Aasif Sheikh (1 match, 110 runs)
Aasif, who was instrumental behind Nepal's win in the first ODI, will look to carry his momentum into Saturday's match. He smashed 110 off 120 deliveries in the last match.
Top Batter pick
Rakep Patel (1 match, 67 runs, 1 wicket)
Although placed in the batters section, Rakep is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He scored 67 runs while picking up one valuable wicket in the first ODI.
Top All-rounder pick
Karan KC (1 match, 3 wickets)
Karan could be a key player for Nepal on Saturday as he can contribute with both the bat and ball. He scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 4.20 in the first ODI.
Top Bowler pick
Sompal Kami (1 match, 3 wickets)
Kami could provide crucial breakthroughs for Nepal in Saturday's match. He scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 2.90 in the first ODI.
KEN vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices
Dipendra Singh-Airee
Airee has been in brilliant form in the last couple of games and could be backed to lead your fantasy team on Saturday. He managed to score 15 runs in the first ODI.
Rakep Patel
Patel scored 67 runs while also picking up one valuable wicket in the first ODI. He is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.
5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
KEN vs NEP match expert tips
Dipendra Singh-Airee could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the KEN vs NEP game.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this KEN vs NEP match, click here!
KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Aasif Sheikh, Irfan Karim
Batters: Rakep Patel, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel
All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, KC Karan (vc), Dipendra Singh-Airee (c)
Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Nelson Odhiambo
KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Arjun Saud, Irfan Karim
Batters: Rakep Patel (c), Gyanendra Malla, Alex Obanda
All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh-Airee (vc)
Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Nelson Odhiambo