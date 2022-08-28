KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Kenya (KEN) will face Nepal (NEP) in the third T20I at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s for the 3rd T20I.

Going into the third T20I of the five-match series, the score is currently tied at 1-1. Visitors Nepal won their first encounter by five wickets. Led by Sompal Kami and Sandeep Lamichhane’s bowling, they restricted Kenya to a score of 130/8. The run-chase was then led by Dipendra Singh Airee and Aarif Sheikh and Nepal managed to get to the target in the final over of the contest.

Hosts Kenya, however, bounced back strongly in the second match of the series. Rakep Patel’s innings proved to be the impetus as they posted a total of 132/9. A more disciplined performance from the Kenyan bowling unit saw Nepal getting bundled out for just 114 and losing the match by 18 runs.

KEN vs NEP Match Details, 3rd T20I

The third T20I will be played on August 28 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN vs NEP, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: August 28, 2022, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KEN vs NEP Pitch Report

The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is friendly towards the bowlers. Batters have struggled to get going in the first two matches and that trend is likely to continue here as well. They will need to be alert and cautious while playing their strokes.

Last 2 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 131

Average second innings score: 123.5

KEN vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kenya: L-W

Nepal: W-L

KEN vs NEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kenya Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Kenya Probable Playing 11

Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche (c), Lucas Oluoch, Emmanuel Bundi, Eugene Ochieng, Vraj Patel.

Nepal Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Nepal Probable Playing 11

Pawan Sarraf, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Aadil Ansari, Karan KC, Basir Ahamad, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sompal Kami.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Irfan Karim (2 matches, 56 runs, Average: 28)

Irfan Karim will be an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Team. Karim is the leading run-scorer in the series with 56 runs in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Aarif Sheikh (2 matches, 49 runs, Average: 49)

Aarif Sheikh is the second-highest run-scorer as things stand. He played a match-winning knock of 24* at a strike rate of 160 in the first T20I.

Top All-rounder pick

Lucas Ndandason (2 matches, 38 runs and 4 wickets)

Lucas Ndandason has been absolutely phenomenal for Kenya. He has done a great job with both the bat and the ball. In the first T20I, he added crucial 31 runs to the scoreline. Ndandason has also consistently gotten breakthroughs and has four wickets to his name.

Top Bowler pick

Vraj Patel (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 8.75)

Vraj Patel has been quite consistent with the ball in hand. He has picked up two wickets each in both the first two T20Is and has maintained an excellent average of 8.75.

KEN vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Dipendra Singh Airee

Dipendra Singh Airee has been unstoppable and has chipped in with all-round performances. He has scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 133.33. He has also claimed four wickets at an average of 8.00 and should be the first captaincy pick for your KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane is arguably the best cricketer to emerge from Nepal and he has shown his worth in this series as well. Lamichhane is the highest wicket-taker with five wickets in two games at an average of 11.80.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Dipendra Singh Airee 36 runs and 4 wickets 193 points Lucas Ndandason 38 runs and 4 wickets 175 points Sandeep Lamichhane 5 wickets 170 points Sompal Kami 3 wickets 137 points Vraj Patel 4 wickets 136 points

KEN vs NEP match expert tips

Lucas Ndandason could also prove to be a great multiplier choice if you’re looking for an alternative to your KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Team

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Head to Head League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Lucas Ndandason, KC Karan

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Vraj Patel, Nehemiah Odhiambo

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Grand League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Collins Obuya

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Lucas Ndandason, KC Karan

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Vraj Patel

Edited by Ankush Das