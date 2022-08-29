KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 4th T20I

Kenya (KEN) will lock horns with Nepal (NEP) in the fourth T20I at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Monday, August 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s for the 4th T20I.

Nepal played well in the third T20, with Arjun Saud and Gyanendra Malla leading the way with the bat. They lead the series 2-1 and will be looking to wrap it up with one game still to go.

Kenya, on the other hand, can rely on players who have excelled with both the bat and the ball, including Rakep Patel, Vraj Patel, and skipper Shem Ngoche.

Sandeep Lamichhane and Co. seem more confident and have performed well as a unit, making them the slight favorite to win the series.

KEN vs NEP Match Details, 4th T20I

The fourth T20I will be played on August 29 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN vs NEP, 4th T20I

Date and Time: August 29, 2022, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KEN vs NEP Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gymkhana Club Ground is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming on to the bat nicely, the openers will look to take as much advantage of the powerplay phase as possible. The venue has seen an average first innings score of 129, which could lead both teams to look to bat first after winning the toss.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 130

Average 2nd innings score: 129

KEN vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Kenya: LWLWL

Nepal: WLWWW

KEN vs NEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kenya Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Kenya Probable Playing 11

Sukhdeep Singh, Irfan Karim (wk), Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Eugene Ochieng, Shem Ngoche (c), Lucas Oluoch, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Nepal Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Nepal Probable Playing 11

Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Arjun Saud (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Shahab Alam, Pawan Sarraf, Aadil Ansari.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Irfan Karim (111 runs in 3 matches, Average: 55.50)

Karim has been in good form this series, scoring useful runs in the top order. He is a seasoned campaigner, having competed in and looked impressive in the CWC tournament earlier this year. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable player for your KEN vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Gyanendra Malla (3 matches, 70 runs, Average: 23.33)

Malla has made some valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 70 runs at an average of 23.33 in three games so far. A big knock from this explosive batter is thus expected in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dipendra Singh Airee ( 42 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches)

Dipendra is one of Nepal's premier all-rounders, with his record speaking for itself. He has excelled with the new ball and is the fifth-leading wicket-taker in the series with four wickets to his name. Given his form and ability to swing the ball, he is a must-have in your KEN vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sandeep Lamichhane (5 wickets in 3 matches, Average: 20.20)

Sandeep has had a phenomenal series with the ball, with his middle over-bowling skills being the talk of the town. He has performed exceedingly well since the start of CWC 2022, surprising batters with his incredible googlies. He has scalped five wickets at an average of 20.20 in three games.

KEN vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Rakep Patel

Rakep has looked brilliant for Kenya this series, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. He is one of the most technically sound batters in his team, and his current form proves it. Given his current form and his record of success in home conditions, he is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

Sompal Kami

He has four wickets to his credit in the series, making him the second-highest wicket-taker from his side. The conditions should suit Sompal, who has been extremely accurate with the new ball, taking four wickets at an average of 14.75 in three games. He is a must-have in your KEN vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team and is the perfect choice for a vice-captain.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Pawan Sarraf 40 runs and 1 wicket 93 points Nehemiah Odhiambo 29 runs and 2 wickets 119 points Eugene Ochieng 3 runs and 3 wickets 106 points KC Karan 6 runs and 2 wickets 93 points Lucas Ndandason 38 runs and 4 wickets 179 points

KEN vs NEP match expert tips 4th match

Sandeep Lamichhane has had a fantastic series with the ball so far, taking five wickets in three games at an average of 20.20 and an economy rate of 8.41. He could be a multiplier pick for your KEN vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team due to his ability, which requires no introduction.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th T20I, Head to Head League

KEN vs NEP Head to Head Team.

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Collins Obuya, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Lucas Ndandason, Aadil Ansari, Rakep Patel

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Vraj Patel

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th T20I, Grand League

KEN vs NEP Grand Leaue Team.

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Collins Obuya, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Lucas Ndandason, Aadil Ansari, Rakep Patel

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Pawan Sarraf, Vraj Patel

Edited by Ankush Das