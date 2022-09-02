KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial ODI

Kenya (KEN) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the first unofficial ODI at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Friday (September 2). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Nepal clinched the five-match T20I series 3-2 against Kenya after beating them by 31 runs in the fifth game. Both teams will hope to win the first ODI to take an early lead in their three-match ODI series.

KEN vs NEP Match Details

The first match of the Kenya vs Nepal One Day will be played on September 2 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KEN vs NEP, Kenya vs Nepal One Day, Match 1

Date and Time: September 2, 2022; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

KEN vs NEP Pitch Report

The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is a bowling-friendly one, which should assist seamers more than spinners. Pacers could find plenty of help while bowling with the new ball, while batters will have to spend bide time in the middle before looking to slog. Two of the last three games at this venue have been won by the team bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 169

Average second innings score: 140

KEN vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

KENns: W-W-W-W-L

Richelieu Eagles: L-L-W-L-L

KEN vs NEP probable playing XIs for today’s match

KEN Injury/Team News

No major injury update

KEN Probable Playing XI

Irfan Karim (WK), Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Sukhdeep Singh, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (C), Lucas Ndandason, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Nelson Odhiambo

NEP Injury/Team News

No major injury update

NEP Probable Playing XI

Arjun Saud (WK), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aadil Ansari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Basir Ahmed

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Irfan Karim (9 matches, 396 runs, Strike Rate: 75.90)

Karim was instrumental for Kenya in the T20I series and will look to carry that momentum into Friday. He has scored 396 runs at a strike rate of 75.90 in nine ODI matches.

Top Batter pick

Rohit Kumar Paudel (25 matches, 808 runs, Strike Rate: 78.70)

Paudel is a reliable batter who can anchor the innings and score some crucial runs. He has scored 808 runs at a strike rate of 78.70 in 25 ODI games.

Top All-rounder pick

Lucas Ndandason (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.93)

Ndandason could be a key player for Kenya on Friday, as he can contribute with both bat and ball. He has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 4.93 in two ODIs.

Top Bowler pick

Sompal Kami (26 matches, 43 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.96)

Kami could provide crucial breakthroughs for Nepal on Friday. He has scalped 43 wickets at an economy rate of 4.96 in 26 ODIs.

KEN vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Dipendra Singh-Airee

Airee has been in brilliant form in the last couple of games and can be backed to lead your fantasy team on Friday. He has scored 373 runs and picked up 13 wickets in 24 ODIs.

Sandeep Lamichhane

Lamichhane is a lethal bowler who could trouble the Kenyan batters on Friday. He has struck 69 wickets in 30 ODIs.

Five Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Irfan Karim 396 runs in 9 matches Rakep Patel 621 runs and 2 wickets in 39 matches Rohit Kumar Paudel 808 runs in 25 matches Sandeep Lamichhane 69 wickets in 30 matches Dipendra Singh-Airee 373 runs and 13 wickets in 24 matches

KEN vs NEP match expert tips

Dipendra Singh-Airee could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Head to Head League

Kenya vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Rakep Patel, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Lucas Ndandason

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Vraj Patel

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

Kenya vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Rakep Patel, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Lucas Ndandason

Bowlers: Nelson Odhiambo, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane

