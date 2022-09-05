KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd Unofficial ODI, Match 3

Kenya (KEN) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the third unofficial ODI at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Monday, September 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Nepal won the last game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Nepal won the toss in the second unofficial ODI and decided to bat first. They scored 230 runs and successfully defended it, winning the game by 17 runs.

KEN vs NEP Match Details

The third unofficial ODI will be played on September 5 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN vs NEP, 3rd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 5th September, 2022, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

KEN vs NEP Pitch Report

The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is a balanced one, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. The batters, meanwhile, will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Two of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by sides bowling first.

Last 3 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 224

Average second-innings score: 216

KEN vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kenya: L-L-L-L-W

Nepal: W-W-L-W-W

KEN vs NEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

KEN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KEN Probable Playing 11

Irfan Karim (WK), Sukhdeep Singh, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Lucas Ndandason, Shem Ngoche (C), Nehemiah Odhiambo,Vraj Patel, Gerald Mwendwa Muthui, Nelson Odhiambo.

NEP injury/team news

No major injury updates

NEP Probable Playing 11

Arjun Saud (WK), Rohit Kumar Paudel (C), Gyanendra Malla, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aadil Ansari, Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Shahab Alam, Basir Ahmed.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Irfan Karim (2 matches, 139 runs, Strike Rate: 90.84)

Karim is Kenya's leading run-scorer in the series with 139 runs at a strike rate of 90.84 in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Rakep Patel (2 matches, 124 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 140.90 and Economy Rate: 4.75)

Patel has been in good touch with the bat in the last couple of matches, smashing 124 runs at a strike rate of 140.90, while also picking up three wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

KC Karan (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.93)

Karan is a right-arm fast bowler who can flourish in pace-friendly conditions, having taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.93 in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Sompal Kami (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.11)

Kami could provide crucial breakthroughs for Nepal in Monday's match. He has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 6.11 in two games.

KEN vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Dipendra Singh-Airee

Airee has been in brilliant form in recent games and can be backed to lead your fantasy team on Monday. He has scored 70 runs and picked up six wickets in two matches.

Lucas Ndandason

Although Ndandason has managed to scalp just one wicket so far, he cannot be overlooked for Monday's match because of his all-round abilities.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sompal Kami 4 wickets in 2 matches Rakep Patel 124 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Dipendra Singh-Airee 70 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches Rohit Kumar Paudel 156 runs in 2 matches Shem Ngoche 47 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

KEN vs NEP match expert tips

Dipendra Singh-Airee could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the KEN vs NEP game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Rakep Patel, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh-Airee (c), Lucas Ndandason (vc)

Bowlers: Nelson Odhiambo, Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel (c), Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: KC Karan, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Lucas Ndandason, Nehemiah Odhiambo

Bowlers: Sompal Kami (vc), Shabab Alam, Vraj Patel

