KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 5th T20I

Kenya (KEN) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the fifth and final game of the five-match T20I series at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs NEP Dream11 fantasy tips.

After losing two out of the first three T20Is, Kenya will be happy with their performance in the fourth T20I where they defeated Nepal by seven runs to level the series at 2-2. Nepal, on the other hand, will be disappointed for failing to chase down a meager target of 102 runs. With the series up for grabs, a thrilling contest beckons in Nairobi.

KEN vs NEP Match Details

The fifth T20I series will be played on August 30 at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 03:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN vs NEP, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 30th August 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi.

KEN vs NEP Pitch Report

The pitch at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi has assisted the bowlers this series. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 130 runs.

Last 4 matches (this series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 130

Average second-innings score: 125

KEN vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kenya: W-L-W-L-W

Nepal: L-W-L-W-W

KEN vs NEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kenya injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Kenya Probable Playing 11

Shem Ngoche (C), Nelson Odhiambo, Sukhdeep Singh (WK), Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Alex Obanda, Lucas Oluoch, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Nepal injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Nepal Probable Playing 11

Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Arjun Saud (WK), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Shahab Alam, Pawan Sarraf, Aadil Ansari.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Arjun Saud (2 matches, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 97.61)

Arjun has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 41 runs at a strike rate of close to 98.

Top Batter pick

Rohit Paudel (4 matches, 109 runs, Strike Rate: 97.32)

Rohit has scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 97.32 in four matches. He is currently Nepal's leading run-scorer in this series.

Top All-rounder pick

Rakep Patel (4 matches, 123 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 178.26 and Economy Rate: 4.75)

Rakep is Kenya's leading run-scorer in the ongoing series with 123 runs at a strike rate in excess of 143. He has also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Sandeep Lamichhane (4 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.87)

Lamichhane is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.87 in the four T20Is he has played in the series.

KEN vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Dipendra Singh Airee

Dipendra has scored 48 runs while also picking up five wickets in four outings. He could be a great choice to lead your fantasy team.

Sandeep Lamichhane

The spinner has bowled exceptionally well in the series, scalping 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.87. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sandeep Lamichhane 11 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches Rakep Patel 123 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches Rohit Paudel 109 runs in 4 matches Lucas Oluoch 67 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches Sompal Kami 8 wickets in 4 matches

KEN vs NEP match expert tips

Dipendra Singh Airee could prove to be a good captaincy pick as he can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the fifth KEN vs NEP T20I.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5th T20I, Head to Head League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, 5th T20I, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Arjun Saud

Batters: Collins Obuya, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel

All-rounders: Rakep Patel, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Lucas Oluoch

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Vraj Patel

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5th T20I, Grand League

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Team, 5th T20I, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Arjun Saud

Batters: Collins Obuya, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh

All-rounders: Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee (c)

Bowlers: Nehemiah Odhiambo, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (vc)

