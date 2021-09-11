KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Uganda T20I Tri-series, Match 3

Kenya will lock horns with Nigeria in the third match of the Uganda T20I Tri-series at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Friday.

Kenya sit atop the points table with a win and a draw from their two matches. They defeated Uganda by 22 runs in their previous match. Nigeria, on the other hand, will be kicking off their Uganda T20I Tri-series campaign with this game.

KEN vs NIG Probable Playing 11 Today

KEN XI

Irfan Karim (WK), Alex Obanda, Gurdeep Singh, Rushab Patel, Zahid Abbas, Shem Ngoche (C), Dominic Wesonga, Eugene Maneno, Elijah Otieno, Nelson Odhiambo, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

NIG XI

Sulaimon Runsewe (WK), Joshua Ayannike, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sesan Adedeji (C), Daniel Ajeku, Isaac Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Vincent Adewoye, Sylvester Okpe, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Peter Aho.

Match Details

KEN vs NIG, Match 3

Date and Time: 11th September 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Entebbe Cricket Oval is a sporting one with equal support for both batsmen and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 109 runs.

Today’s KEN vs NIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Irfan Karim: Karim is the perfect pick for our fantasy team from the wicket-keeper section. He was adjudged as the man of the match for his game-winning knock of 67 runs from 54 balls in the last game.

Batsmen

Alex Obanda: Obanda usually opens the innings for Kenya. He scored only six runs in the last game but is expected to contribute heavily today.

Chimezie Onwuzulike: Onwuzulike has scored 122 runs in nine matches. He is a hard-hitting batter who can help you fetch healthy points in this game if he gets hot early.

All-rounders

Shem Ngoche: Ngoche scored a single run and failed to pick up a wicket in the last game. But he is a quality all-rounder who can prove to be a fruitful multiplier choice in this game.

Isaac Okpe: Okpe has scored 50 runs while picking up four wickets in five T20I matches. His all-round brilliance makes him a lock pick in your team.

Bowlers

Nelson Odhiambo: Odhiambo failed to perform in the previous match against Uganda as he scored only 13 runs and went wicketless. He is a genuine wicket-taker who is expected to perform well in this game.

Sylvester Okpe: Okpe has picked up eight wickets in six T20I matches. He can also score some quickfire runs for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEN vs NIG Dream11 prediction team

Irfan Karim (KEN) - 111 points

Nehemiah Odhiambo (KEN) - 106 points

Rushab Patel (KEN) - 48 points

Shem Ngoche (KEN) - 39 points

Nelson Odhiambo (KEN) - 22 points

Important Stats for KEN vs NIG Dream11 prediction team

Irfan Karim: 67 runs in 1 match; SR - 124.07

Nehemiah Odhiambo: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.50

Rushab Patel: 20 runs in 1 match; SR - 133.33

Shem Ngoche: 108 runs and 35 wickets in 30 T20I matches; SR - 89.2 and ER - 6.74

Nelson Odhiambo: 13 runs in 1 match; SR - 185.71

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Today

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction - Uganda T20I Tri-series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Shem Ngoche, Isaac Okpe, Mohammad Taiwo, Nelson Odhiambo, Sylvester Okpe, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Captain: Irfan Karim. Vice-Captain: Shem Ngoche.

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction - Uganda T20I Tri-series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Sesam Adedeji, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche, Isaac Okpe, Mohammad Taiwo, Vincent Adewoye, Nelson Odhiambo, Sylvester Okpe, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Also Read

Captain: Shem Ngoche. Vice-Captain: Sylvester Okpe.

Edited by Samya Majumdar