KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uganda T20I Tri-series, Match 7

Kenya will lock horns with Nigeria in the seventh match of the Uganda T20I tri-series at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Wednesday.

Kenya currently sit atop the points table with three wins from their four matches. Nigeria, on the other hand, have lost as many as four games and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings. Both teams met each other in the previous match, with Kenya registering a massive 61-run victory over Nigeria.

KEN vs NIG Probable Playing 11 Today

KEN XI

Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (WK), Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche (C), Dominic Wesonga, Vraj Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Peter Langat, Nelson Odhiambo, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

NIG XI

Chimezie Onwuzulike, Daniel Ajekun, Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Joshua Ayannaike (C & WK), Vincent Adewoye, Mohammed Taiwo, Sulaimon Runsewe, Prosper Useni, Odion Iselese, Mustapha Yusuf.

Match Details

KEN vs NIG, Match 7

Date and Time: 15th September 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Entebbe Cricket Oval is a sporting one with equal support for both batsmen and bowlers. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the matches played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score at this venue is 109 runs.

Today’s KEN vs NIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim: Karim is a skilled batsman who has scored 134 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 116.52. He is the leading run-scorer for Kenya in the series.

Batsmen

Gurdeep Singh: Singh is an experienced and reliable player from Kenya. He has scored 84 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 102.43.

Sesan Adedeji: Adedeji can provide us with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 67 runs while also picking up a wicket in four matches.

All-rounders

Shem Ngoche: Ngoche has been in amazing form for Kenya with the ball. Although he has not scored runs so far, he is expected to contribute with the bat today. He has scalped three wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 4.00.

Vincent Adewoye: Adewoye is a player who can contribute consistently with both the bat and ball. He has scored 38 runs and also scalped a wicket in four matches.

Bowlers

Peter Aho: Aho has taken three wickets. He is also the leading run-scorer for Nigeria with 73 runs in four matches.

Nelson Odhiambo: Odhiambo has been in good form with the ball. He has managed to scalp four wickets in four matches at an economy of 6.60.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEN vs NIG Dream11 prediction team

Irfan Karim (KEN) - 251 points

Gurdeep Singh (KEN) - 204 points

Peter Aho (NIG) - 185 points

Sesan Adedeji (NIG) - 139 points

Shem Ngoche (KEN) - 136 points

Important Stats for KEN vs NIG Dream11 prediction team

Irfan Karim: 134 runs in 4 matches; SR - 116.52

Gurdeep Singh: 84 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 102.43 and ER - 6.00

Peter Aho: 73 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 114.07 and ER - 7.69

Sesan Adedeji: 67 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 85.89 and ER - 6.20

Shem Ngoche: 3 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.00

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Today

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction - Uganda T20I Tri-series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Gurdeep Singh, Sesan Adedeji, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche, Mohammad Taiwo, Vincent Adewoye, Peter Aho, Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel.

Captain: Irfan Karim. Vice-captain: Shem Ngoche.

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction - Uganda T20I Tri-series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Gurdeep Singh, Sesam Adedeji, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche, Vincent Adewoye, Emmanuel Bundi, Peter Aho, Nelson Odhiambo.

Captain: Shem Ngoche. Vice-captain: Rushab Patel.

