KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 10

Kenya (KEN) will take on Nigeria (NIG) in the 10th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional CenteR in Kigali on Saturday.

Kenya have won two of their three matches and currently find themselves second in the standings. Nigeria, meanwhile, are yet to win a game, having also played three matches so far. They are rooted to the bottom of the table. Kenya defeated Nigeria by eight wickets the last time the two sides met.

KEN vs NIG Probable Playing 11 Today

KEN XI

Shem Ngoche (c), Eugene Ochieng, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Gurdeep Singh, Elijah Otieno, Irfan Karim (wk), Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo

NIG XI

Sylvester Okpe (c), Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Daniel Gim, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Ademola Onikoyi, Joshua Ayannike, Samuel Mba

Match Details

KEN vs NIG, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Match 10

Date and Time: 20th November, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali is expected to favor the bowlers. The batters will have to be patient and need to adapt to the conditions before shifting gears. The average first-innings score at the venue is 84 runs.

Today’s KEN vs NIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. The left-hander has represented his country in 23 T20Is, scoring 446 runs at a strike rate close to 100. Karim scored 36 runs in the previous match.

Batters

Although known to be a prolific batter, Prosper Useni has bowled incredibly well in the tournament. He has picked up three wickets so far and will be looking to add more scalps to his name today.

Alex Obanda tore into the Nigerian bowling unit the last time the two teams met. He ended up scoring 103 runs on that occasion and will be the player to watch out for today as well.

All-rounders

32-year-old Shem Ngoche is one of the most senior figures in the Kenyan dressing room. He has picked up 44 wickets and scored 184 runs in 35 T20Is. Ngoche, who took a wicket against Nigeria last time out, will be looking to make a major impact in this match.

Peter Aho is a crucial all-rounder who has had a strong campaign so far. In the last game against Nigeria, Aho scored 13 runs and picked up two wickets.

Bowler

Elijah Otieno is a medium-pacer who always looks to extract a lot of bounce off the pitch. With the conditions expected to favor his bowling, Otieno could be a handful today.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEN vs NIG Dream11 prediction team

Peter Aho (NIG) – 82 points

Alex Obanda (KEN) – 168 points

Nehemiah Odhiambo (KEN) – 128 points

Sesan Adedeji (NIG) – 118 points

Irfan Karim (KEN) – 118 points

Important stats for KEN vs NIG Dream11 prediction team

Peter Aho: 37 runs and 4 wickets

Alex Obanda: 112 runs

Nehemiah Odhiambo: 4 wickets

Shem Ngoche: 21 runs and 2 wickets

Irfan Karim: 38 runs

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Today

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Karim, A Obanda, P Useni, A Onikoyi, P Aho, S Adedeji, S Ngoche, I Okpe, N Odhiambo, E Otieno, S Okpe

Captain: P Aho. Vice-captain: S Ngoche

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Karim, R Patel A Obanda, P Useni, A Onikoyi, P Aho, S Adedeji, S Ngoche, N Odhiambo, E Otieno, S Okpe

Captain: A Obanda. Vice-captain: S Adedeji

