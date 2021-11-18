KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 6

Kenya (KEN) will take on Nigeria (NIG) in the sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Thursday.

Having played two matches, Kenya have won only once. They are currently in second position and are the favorites to win this game. Nigeria, meanwhile, have gotten off to a terrible start in the competition. They are still winless after playing two matches and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

KEN vs NIG Probable Playing 11 Today

KEN XI

Shem Ngoche (C), Eugene Ochieng, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Gurdeep Singh, Elijah Otieno, Irfan Karim (wk), Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo

NIG XI

Sylvester Okpe (C), Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Daniel Gim, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Ademola Onikoyi, Joshua Ayannike, Samuel Mba

Match Details

KEN vs NIG, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Match 6

Date and Time: 18th November, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali is expected to favor the bowlers. The batters will have to be patient and need to adapt to the conditions before deciding to shift gears. The average first-innings score at the venue is 84.

Today’s KEN vs NIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. The left-hander has represented his country in 23 T20Is, scoring 446 runs at a strike rate close to 100. Karim scored 36 runs in the previous match.

Batter

Although he’s known to be a prolific batter, Prosper Useni has bowled incredibly well in the tournament. He picked up two wickets in just three overs in the previous game. However, he has been a bit on the expensive side.

All-rounders

32-year-old Shem Ngoche is one of the most senior figures in the Kenyan dressing room. He has picked up 44 wickets in 35 matches in addition to scoring 184 runs. Ngoche scored 21 runs and took a wicket in the previous match and is expected to be a splendid captaincy choice for your KEN vs NIG Dream11 fantasy side.

Despite starting out as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Collins Obuya has developed his game and is now a specialist batter. He has represented Kenya in 35 T20Is, chalking up 691 runs at an average of 25.59 and a strike rate of 106.47.

Bowler

Elijah Otieno is a medium-pacer who should be able to extract some bounce off the pitch, with the conditions expected to favor his bowling. The Kenyan has picked up 19 wickets in 20 T20Is.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEN vs NIG Dream11 prediction team

Irfan Karim (KEN) – 92 points

Elijah Otieno (KEN) – 89 points

Peter Aho (NIG) – 82 points

Shem Ngoche (KEN) – 76 points

Prosper Useni (NIG) – 62 points

Important stats for KEN vs NIG Dream11 prediction team

Irfan Karim: 36 runs in the last match

Shem Ngoche: 21 runs and 1 wicket in the last match

Collins Obuya: 44 runs in the last match

Elijah Otieno: 3 wickets in the last match

Peter Aho: 2 wickets in the last match

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Today

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Karim, P Useni, A Onikoyi, A Obanda, G Singh, P Aho, S Ngoche, C Obuya, E Otieno, N Odhiambo, S Okpe

Captain: S Ngoche. Vice-captain: E Otieno

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Karim, P Useni, A Onikoyi, A Obanda, P Aho, S Ngoche, C Obuya, I Okpe, E Otieno, N Odhiambo, S Okpe

Captain: P Aho. Vice-captain: I Karim

Edited by Samya Majumdar

