KEN vs RWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Africa Continent Cup T20, Match 14

The 14th match of the Africa Continent Cup T20 will see the Kenya (KEN) squaring off against Rwanda (RWA) at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Saturday, June 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs RWA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Kenya have won four of their last six matches. Rwanda, on the other hand, have won one of their last six matches of the season.

Rwanda will give it their all to win the match, but Kenya are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KEN vs RWA Match Details

The 14th match of the Africa Continent Cup T20 will be played on June 17 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN vs RWA, Match 14

Date and Time: 17th June 2023, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Botswana and Uganda, where a total of 129 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

KEN vs RWA Form Guide

KEN - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

RWA - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

KEN vs RWA Probable Playing XI

KEN Playing XI

No injury updates

Rakep Patel ©, Lucas Ndandason, Rushab Patel, Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Nelson Odhiambo, Sachin Bhudia, Emmanuel Bundi, Shem Ngoche, Peter Langat, Alex Obanda, Vishil Patel

RWA Playing XI

No injury updates

Eric Dusingizimana, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Orchide Tuyisenge, Clinton Rubagumya ©, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Zappy Bimenyimana, Eric Kubwimana, Emile Rukiriza, Kevin Irakoze, Martin Akayezu, Wilson Niyitanga

KEN vs RWA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Ndikubwimana

D Ndikubwimana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Rububagumya

R Patel and C Rububagumya are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Dusingizimana played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Patel

R Patel and E Rukiriza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Akayezu is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Ngoche

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Bimenyimana and S Ngoche. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Ndandason is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KEN vs RWA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Patel

R Patel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 425 points in the last six matches.

S Ngoche

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ngoche as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 519 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for KEN vs RWA, Match 14

R Patel

S Ngoche

E Dusingizimana

M Akayezu

E Rukiriza

Kenya vs Rwanda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kenya vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Ndikubwimana

Batters: R Patel, C Rububagumya, E Dusingizimana

All-rounders: R Patel, E Rukiriza, M Akayezu, N Odhiambo

Bowlers: S Ngoche, Z Bimenyimana, L Ndandason

Kenya vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Ndikubwimana

Batters: R Patel, E Dusingizimana

All-rounders: R Patel, E Rukiriza, M Akayezu

Bowlers: S Ngoche, V Patel, E Bundi, E Kubwimana, L Ndandason

