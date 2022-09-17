KEN vs TAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa T20 2022, Match 6

Kenya (KEN) will square off against Tanzania (TAN) in the sixth match of the ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6.

Kenya began their ACA Africa T20 campaign in great fashion. Facing Malawi, they posted a strong total of 161/7 and were led by Rakep Patel’s 47. Their bowlers put up a great performance to restrict the opposition to just 109/7 and secured a massive 52-run win.

Tanzania, on the other hand, will play their first game of the competition. They are being led by Abhik Patwa and would love to start on a winning note.

KEN vs TAN Match Details, Match 6

The sixth match of ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 will be played on September 17 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN vs TAN, ACA T20 Africa T20 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KEN vs TAN Pitch Report

The surface at Willowmoore Park is well balanced and both bowlers and batters are likely to find assistance here at various stages. The spinners could prove to be crucial in the middle overs of the contest.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 111

Average second innings score: 103.33

KEN vs TAN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kenya: W

Tanzania: NA

KEN vs TAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kenya Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Kenya Probable Playing 11

Sukhdeep Singh, Nelson Odhiambo, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Irfan Karim (WK), Shem Ngoche (C), Lucas Ndandason, and Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Tanzania Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Tanzania Probable Playing 11

Abhik Patwa (C), Mohamed Kitunda, Salum Jumbe, Amal Rajeevan, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Ally Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Mohamed Sefu, Johnson Nyambo, and Akhil Anil

KEN vs TAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

I Karim (1 match, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 95.83)

I Karim is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your KEN vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 95.83.

Top Batter pick

R Patel (1 match, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 174.07)

R Patel was the match-winner with the bat in the first match and played a wonderful knock of 47 off 27 to lead Kenya's batting from the front.

Top All-rounder pick

L Ndandason (1 match, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 225.00)

L Ndandason’s knock at the very end was crucial in propelling Kenya to a strong total on the scoreboard. He struck 27 runs in just 12 deliveries.

Top Bowler pick

S Ngoche (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.25)

S Ngoche was extremely important with the ball and he picked up two wickets. He not only provided important breakthroughs but also restricted the opposition’s flow of runs.

KEN vs TAN match captain and vice-captain choices

R Patel

R Patel showed plenty of composure and timing to play a fabulous knock of 47 runs in the first match. His innings included six boundaries and a maximum and he could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your KEN vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

L Ndandason

L Ndandason showed his abilities as a fiery lower-order hitter who is capable of smashing balls out of the park. He had a terrific strike rate of 225 and smacked four boundaries and a six in just 12 deliveries. Ndandason will be looking for wickets in this game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats R Patel 47 runs S Ngoche 2 wickets I Karim 23 runs L Ndandason 27 runs S Singh 22 runs

KEN vs TAN match expert tips

S Ngoche showed strong form with the ball and he could also prove to be a handy selection choice for your KEN vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Side.

KEN vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

KEN vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: I Karim, S Singh

Batters: R Patel, C Obuya, I Selemani, R Patel

All-rounders: L Ndandason, K Chete

Bowlers: S Ngoche, J Darji, R Kiseto

KEN vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

KEN vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: I Karim

Batters: R Patel, C Obuya, I Selemani, R Patel

All-rounders: L Ndandason, K Chete

Bowlers: S Ngoche, Y Talati, J Darji, R Kiseto

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far