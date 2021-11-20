KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 11

Kenya will take on Nigeria in the 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Saturday.

Kenya have had a sensational campaign so far. They’ve won three of their four matches in the tournament and are on top of the table with six points to their name. Kenya have won their last two matches on the bounce and this will be their second match of the day.

Uganda have also done brilliantly. Like Kenya, they’ve also registered wins in three of their four matches and are currently on an unbeaten three-game streak. Uganda are second in the table because of their slightly lower Net Run Rate. This will be an interesting clash between the top two teams in the competition.

KEN vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

KEN XI

Shem Ngoche (c), Eugene Ochieng, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Gurdeep Singh, Elijah Otieno, Irfan Karim (wk), Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo

UGA XI

Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Fred Achelam(wk), Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo

Match Details

KEN vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Match 11

Date and Time: 20th November, 2021, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Rwanda Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be favorable for the bowlers who will be looking to cause trouble to the opposition batting unit. The batters will have to be patient and need to adapt to the conditions before deciding to play strokes. The average first innings score at this venue is 84.

Today’s KEN vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. The left-handed wicket-keeper is expected to play with responsibility. He has represented his country in 23 T20Is before and has scored 446 runs at a strike rate close to 100. Karim scored 36 runs in the previous match.

Batters

Alex Obanda tore into the Nigerian bowling unit in the previous match. He ended up scoring 103 runs on that occasion and will be the player to watch out for here as well.

All-rounders

Riazat Ali Shah has been simply incredible and has been among the best players in the tournament. The Ugandan all-rounder scored 23 runs and also picked up a four-wicket haul in the last match. He should be the captaincy choice for your KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Side.

32-year-old Shem Ngoche is one of the senior figures in the Kenyan dressing room. He has picked up 44 wickets in 35 matches and has also added 184 runs with the bat in T20s. Ngoche picked up a wicket in the last game against Nigeria and will be looking to have a major impact in this match.

Bowlers

Elijah Otieno is a medium-pace bowler who always looks to get a lot of bounce from the pitch. The conditions are expected to favour his bowling.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEN vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) – 309 points

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA) – 255 points

Alex Obanda (KEN) – 212 points

Frank Nsubuga (UGA) – 146 points

Irfan Karim (KEN) – 145 points

Important stats for KEN vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Riazat Ali Shah: 62 runs and 6 wickets

Dinesh Nakrani: 104 runs and 2 wickets

Alex Obanda: 112 runs

Frank Nsubuga: 4 wickets

Irfan Karim: 38 runs

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Karim, A Obanda, S Ssesazi, R Patel, R A Shah, D Nakrani, S Ngoche, F Nsubuga, N Odhiambo, E Otieno, H Ssenyondo

Captain: R A Shah, Vice-Captain: D Nakrani

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Karim, R Patel, A Obanda, S Ssesazi, R Patel, R A Shah, D Nakrani, S Ngoche, F Nsubuga, N Odhiambo, E Otieno

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: A Obanda, Vice-Captain: S Ngoche

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will Riazat Ali Shah take 2+ wickets here? YES NO 0 votes so far