KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 2

Kenya (KEN) will take on Uganda (UGA) in the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Wednesday.

Kenya were last seen in action in September. They suffered three successive losses against Uganda (twice) and Nigeria in their last three matches. Uganda, who defeated Kenya by four wickets and six runs on September 15 and 17 respectively, have won their last five matches. In the last four matches played between the two sides, Uganda have won twice and lost once, with one game finishing without a result.

KEN vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

KEN XI

Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Shem Ngoche, Sukhdeep Singh, Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Eugene Ochieng

UGA XI

Fred Achelam, Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Brian Masaba, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Deusdedit Muhamuza

Match Details

KEN vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: 17th November, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali is expected to favor the bowlers. The batters, meanwhile, will have to be patient and need to adapt to the conditions before deciding to shift gears. The average first-innings score at the venue is 84.

Today’s KEN vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. The left-hander is expected to play with responsibility, having represented his country in 23 T20Is, scoring 446 runs at a strike rate of close to 100.

Batter

Despite starting out as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Collins Obuya has developed his game and is now a specialist batter. He has represented Kenya in 35 T20Is, chalking up 691 runs at an average of 25.59 and a strike rate of 106.47.

All-rounders

Dinesh Nakrani is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his team. He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your KEN vs UGA Dream11 fantasy team. The Indian-origin player has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 121.89 in 20 matches. On the bowling front, Nakrani has picked up 36 wickets.

32-year-old Shem Ngoche is one of the most senior figures in the Kenyan dressing room. He has picked up 44 wickets in 35 matches in addition to scoring 184 runs.

Riazat Ali Shah has amassed 384 runs in 19 games at an average of 32 and a brilliant strike rate of 142. Ali Shah, who has also picked up 12 wickets, and possesses the ability to take the opposition by surprise.

Bowler

Elijah Otieno is a medium-pacer who should be able to extract some bounce off the pitch, with the conditions expected to favor his bowling. The Kenyan has picked up 19 wickets in 20 T20Is.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEN vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA)

Shem Ngoche (KEN)

Riazat Ali Shah (UGA)

Collins Obuya (KEN)

Elijah Otieno (KEN)

Important stats for KEN vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Nakrani: 206 runs and 36 wickets in T20 career

Shem Ngoche: 184 runs and 44 wickets in T20 career

Riazat Ali Shah: 384 runs and 12 wickets in T20 career

Collins Obuya: 691 runs in T20 career

Elijah Otieno: 19 wickets in T20 career

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Karim, S Ssesazi, S Islam, C Obuya, D Nakrani, R A Shah, S Ngoche, H Ssenyondo, F Nsubuga, R Agamire, E Otieno

Captain: D Nakrani. Vice-captain: S Ngoche

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Karim, S Ssesazi, S Islam, C Obuya, D Nakrani, R A Shah, E Bundi, S Ngoche, H Ssenyondo, F Nsubuga, E Otieno

Captain: R A Shah. Vice-captain: C Obuya

