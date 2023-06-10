KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023, Match 4

Kenya (KEN) will face Uganda (UGA) in the Match 4 of the Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023 at Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

Both Kenya and Uganda won their first league match. Kenya defeated Rwanda by three wickets while Uganda got the better of Botswana by six wickets. They will be looking to carry on their positive winning momentum.

KEN vs UGA Match Details, Match 4

The Match 4 of Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023 will be played on 10th June at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN vs UGA, Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: 10th June, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KEN vs UGA Pitch Report

The Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground has been helpful to the bowlers. Batters have struggled to put up big scores at this venue. Fast bowlers are expected to get some swing on this track.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 126

Average second innings score: 127.5

KEN vs UGA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kenya: W

Uganda: W

KEN vs UGA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kenya Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Kenya Probable Playing 11

Rakep Patel (c), Lucas Ndandason, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Nelson Odhiambo, Sachin Bhudia, Tanzeel Sheikh, Shem Ngoche, Vraj Patel, Gerard Muthui.

Uganda Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Uganda Probable Playing 11

Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo.

KEN vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Mukasa (1 match, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 227.78)

R Mukasa could prove to be an interesting wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 41 runs in the first game at a strong strike rate of 227.78.

Top Batter pick

R Patel (1 match, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 175.00)

R Patel has been in great touch with the bat. He slammed 35 runs in the opening game after facing just 20 deliveries.

Top All-rounder pick

A Ramjani (1 match, 29 runs and 1 wicket)

A Ramjani will be looking to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 29 runs at a strike rate of over 152 and has also picked up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

L Ndandason (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.00)

L Ndandason has been on fire with the ball in hand. He has registered four wickets already and has an economy rate of 9.00.

KEN vs UGA match captain and vice-captain choices

B Hassan

B Hassan has also been in incredible form while bowling. He too picked up a four-wicket-haul in the first match and kept a brilliant economy rate of 6.00. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

D Nakrani

D Nakrani is a proven player at the highest level and has represented Zimbabwe in international cricket. He score 14 runs in the first match and also picked up two wickets with a sensational economy of 3.65.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B Hassan 4 wickets 146 points L Ndandason 4 wickets 120 points D Nakrani 14 runs and 2 wickets 81 points F Nsubuga 2 wickets 78 points R Mukasa 41 runs 73 points

KEN vs UGA match expert tips

B Hassan has been in brilliant form with the ball and he could prove to be a bankable multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Mukasa

Batter: R Patel, C Obuya

All-rounder: D Nakrani (vc), A Ramjani, R Patel, R Ali Shah

Bowler: B Hassan (c), L Ndandason, F Nsubuga, S Ngoche

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Mukasa

Batter: R Patel, C Obuya, S Ssesazi

All-rounder: D Nakrani, A Ramjani (vc), R Patel, N Odhiambo

Bowler: B Hassan, L Ndandason (c), S Ngoche

