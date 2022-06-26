KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 12

Kenya take on Uganda (KEN vs UGA) in the 12th match of the ICC CWC League B at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, on Sunday, June 26.

Kenya have had a topsy turvy run in the tournament so far. They began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bermuda. However, they faced a 96-run defeat against Jersey in their next match.

But Kenya made a strong comeback with a thumping 134-run win against Italy in their previous game.

Uganda, on the other hand, lost their first three matches of the tournament. With their morale down after a horrifying start, they pulled themselves up against all odds to beat Italy by seven wickets in their previous game.

Uganda bowled Italy out for a paltry 120 and comfortably chased it down with seven wickets to spare, registering their first win of the tournament.

KEN vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

Kenya

Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Tanzeel Sheikh, Rakep Patel (c), Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Eugene Ochieng, Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akakwasa, Brian Masada (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo

Match Details

Match: KEN vs UGA, ICC CWC League B, Match 12

Date & Time: June 26, 2022; 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala, Uganda

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lugogo Stadium is expected to favor batters. Quicker bowlers will initially find some assistance and will have to make the most of it. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and batters can play their shots freely.

The average score at this venue in this tournament so far is 250.

Today's KEN vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Fred Achelam is a valuable pick for this match. He is a safe choice behind the stumps and can also make some key contributions with the willow when needed.

Batters

Alex Obanda is in great form for Kenya with the bat in this tournament. He has scored 121 runs from three matches so far. Obanda slammed an 83-ball 115 in their last match against Italy.

His innings was laced with 7 fours and 11 sixes at a strike-rate of 138.6. That said, Alex is expected to repeat his performance in this game as well.

All-rounders

Collins Obuya is a top all-rounder from Kenya. He has scored 110 runs from three matches so far. He put up a stellar all-round showing in their last match against Italy.

Obuya first played a crucial innings of 88 runs with the bat. He then returned to pick up two wickets with the ball as well. His ability to fetch points in both departments makes him a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Henry Ssenyondo has been the top performer with the ball for Uganda in this tournament so far. He has picked up five wickets from three matches and has consistently picked up wickets in each game.

Ssenyondo is expected to carry his form into this match as well.

Five best players to pick in KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team

Fred Achelam (UGA)

Alex Obanda (KEN)

Collins Obuya (KEN)

Henry Ssenyondo (UGA)

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA).

Key stats for KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team

Irfan Karim: 1364 runs

Alex Obanda: 2342 runs

Collins Obuya: 3871 runs and 78 wickets

Henry Ssenyondo: 25 wickets.

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fred Achelam, Rakep Patel, Alex Obanda, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Collins Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Elijah Otieno, Henry Ssenyondo, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel

Captain: Dinesh Nakrani Vice-captain: Collins Obuya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Simon Ssesazi, Alex Obanda, Rakep Patel, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Collins Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Elijah Otieno, Henry Ssenyondo, Emmanuel Bundi.

Captain: Rakep Patel Vice-captain: Collins Obuya.

