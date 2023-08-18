KEN-W vs INA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kenya Women Tour of Indonesia, Match 1

The 1st match of the Kenya Women Tour of Indonesia will see Kenya Women (KEN-W) squaring off against Indonesia Women (INA-W) at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Jimbaran, Bali on Friday, August 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KEN-W vs INA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, beat player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tour, and would be eager to start off with a victory.

Indonesia Women will give it their all to win the match, but Kenya Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KEN-W vs INA-W Match Details

The 1st match of the Kenya Women Tour of Indonesia will be played on August 18 at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Jimbaran, Bali. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN-W vs INA-W, Match 1

Date and Time: 18th August 2023, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Udayana Cricket Ground, Jimbaran, Bali

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second.

KEN-W vs INA-W Form Guide

KEN-W - Will be playing their first match

INA-W - Will be playing their first match

KEN-W vs INA-W Probable Playing XI

KEN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sharon Juma (c & wk), Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Venasa Ooko, Esther Wachira, Lavendah Idambo, Ann Wanjira, Marion Juma, Kelvia Ogola, Flavia Odhiambo, Lynz Nabwire, Charity Muthoni, Faith Mutua, Mercy Ahono

INA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Andriani Andriani, Berlian Duma Pare, Maria Corazon, Mia Arda, Ni Kadek Ariani, Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani, Ni Luh Dewi, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini (wk), Ni Wayan Sariani (c), Rahmawati Pangestuti

KEN-W vs INA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sakarini

N Sakarini is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. T Charity is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Corazon

R Pangestuti and M Corazon are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Ndhambi played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Q Abel

A Andriani and Q Abel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Wachira is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

N Made

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Made and M Khagoitsa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Odhiambo is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KEN-W vs INA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Q Abel

Q Abel will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Andriani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Andriani as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for KEN-W vs INA-W, Match 1

A Andriani

Q Abel

M Khagoitsa

M Corazon

E Wachira

Kenya Women vs Indonesia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kenya Women vs Indonesia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sakarini, T Charity

Batters: M Corazon, M Ndhambi, R Pangestuti

All-rounders: A Andriani (c), Q Abel (vc), E Wachira, N Wayan

Bowlers: N Made, M Khagoitsa

Kenya Women vs Indonesia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sakarini

Batters: M Corazon, M Ndhambi

All-rounders: A Andriani (vc), Q Abel (c), E Wachira, N Wayan

Bowlers: N Made, M Khagoitsa, S Ayu, F Odhiambo