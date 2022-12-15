KEN-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kenya T20I Quadrangular Series, Match 6

Kenya Women (KEN-W) will lock horns with Qatar Women (QAT-W) in the sixth match of the Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Thursday, December 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KEN-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Kenya Women have won one out of their two matches and are third in the standings. They won their last game against Tanzania Women by six wickets. Qatar Women, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the points table, having lost two in two. They lost their last match against Tanzania Women by 77 runs.

KEN-W vs QAT-W Match Details

The sixth match of the Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Thursday, December 15. The match is set to take place at 05:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN-W vs QAT-W, Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series, Match 6

Date and Time: 15th December 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

KEN-W vs QAT-W Pitch Report

The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is a bowler-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of seam and swing movements, especially with the new ball. Meanwhile, batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Three out of the last four matches at the venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 4 Matches (Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series)

Matches won by the team batting first: 1

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 94

Average second-innings score: 76.

KEN-W vs QAT-W Form Guide (Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series)

KEN-W: L-W

QAT-W: L-L

KEN-W vs QAT-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

KEN-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KEN-W Probable Playing 11

Queentor Abel, Mary Mwangi, Daisy Njoroge, Sharon Juma, Venasa Ooko, Esther Wachira, Monicah Ndhambi, Flavia Odhiambo, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Khagoitsa, Kelvia Ogola.

QAT-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

QAT-W Probable Playing 11

Aleena Khan, Saachi Dhadwal, Aysha, Trupti Kale, Rochelle Quyn, Shrutiben Rana, Hiral Agarwal, Angeline Mare, Sabeeja Panayan, Shahreen Bahadur, Khadjia Imtiaz.

KEN-W vs QAT-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sharon Juma (31 matches, 354 runs, Strike Rate: 88.50)

Juma is a fabulous wicketkeeper who is handy with the bat as well. She has scored 354 runs in her 31 T20I appearances so far.

Top Batter Pick

Aysha (16 matches, 344 runs & 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 100.29 & Economy Rate: 7.08)

Aysha has been phenomenal with both the bat and ball in her short career so far. She has amassed 344 runs and picked up eight wickets in 16 T20Is.

Top All-rounder Pick

Queentor Abel (28 matches, 550 runs and 32 wickets, Strike Rate: 97 and Economy Rate: 4.92)

Abel is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute on all fronts in Thursday's game. She has 550 runs and 32 wickets to her name in 28 T20Is.

Top Bowler Pick

Angeline Mare (15 matches, 81 runs & 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 66.39 & Economy Rate: 5.47)

Mare is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. She has picked up 12 wickets in 15 T20Is, while also managing to score 81 runs.

KEN-W vs QAT-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Queentor Abel

Queentor is a dependable bet for the upcoming match due to her consistent all-round performances. She has scored 550 runs and taken 32 wickets in 28 T20Is.

Saachi Dhadwal

Dhadwal has scored 114 runs and also picked up 11 wickets in 16 T20Is. She could prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice on Thursday.

5 Must-pick players with stats for KEN-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sharon Juma: 354 runs in 31 matches

Aysha: 344 runs and 8 wickets in 16 matches

Queentor Abel: 550 runs and 32 wickets in 28 matches

Angeline Mare: 81 runs and 12 wickets in 15 matches

Saachi Dhadwal: 114 runs and 11 wickets in 16 matches

KEN-W vs QAT-W match expert tips

Queentor Abel could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the KEN-W vs QAT-W game.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this KEN-W vs QAT-W match, click here!

KEN-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

KEN-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma

Batters: V Abuga, S Nawab Khan, Aysha

All-rounders: Queentor Abel (c), Esther Wachira (vc), Saachi Dhadwal, Hiral Agarwal

Bowlers: Flavia Odhiambo, Lavendah Idambo, Angeline Mare

KEN-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

KEN-W vs QAT-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma

Batters: Venasa Ooko, S Nawab Khan, Aysha

All-rounders: Queentor Abel, Esther Wachira, Saachi Dhadwal, Hiral Agarwal

Bowlers: Lavendah Idambo, Angeline Mare, Aleena Khan

Poll : 0 votes