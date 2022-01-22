KEN-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, Match 6

Kenya Women (KEN-W) will take on Scotland Women (SC-W) in the sixth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022 at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Scotland got their first taste of victory against Malaysia, winning by 31 runs, but lost to Sri Lanka by 109 runs in their first match. Kenya are an inexperienced team, so Scotland will try to consolidate their position in the points table by beating them.

Meanwhile, Kenya are coming off back-to-back losses to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They will look to recover from that, and make a mark against Scotland. Kenya and Scotland are respectively fifth and third in the points table.

KEN-W vs SC-W Probable Playing XIs

Kenya Women

Queentor Abel, Mary Mwangi, Margaret Ngoche (c), Sharon Juma, Sarah Wetoto, Daisy Njoroge, Venasa Ooko, Esther Wachira, Mercyline Ochieng, Lavendah Idambo, Ruth Achando (wk).

Scotland Women

Sarah Bryce (wk), Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill, Ailsa Lister, Charis Scott, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Wan Nor Zulaika.

Match Details

Match: KEN-W vs SC-W, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, 6th Match.

Date & Time: January 22nd 2022; 7 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today’s KEN-W vs SC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce: She is expected to play a key role in this game. She has scored 669 runs at an average of 30.40 in the 30 games she has played so far. She could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Abbi Aitken Drummond: She is a very talented opener batter; she scored 43 runs in her last game. Drummond could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce: She is a top all-rounder for her team, and could provide valuable points with both bat and ball. She is also decent with her medium fast bowling, making her a must-have in your KEN-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Katherine Fraser: Fraser is a top bowling option for her team, She has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.8 in two games in the tournament so far. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your KEN-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in KEN-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction team

Queentor Abel (KEN-W) - 164 points.

Katie McGill (SC-W) - 77 points.

Abtaha Maqsood (SC-W) - 95 points.

Key stats for KEN-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction team

Mercyline Ochieng - 32 runs and eleven wickets in 8 WT20I games; Bowling Average: 10.54.

Sharon Juma – 223 runs in 19 WT20I games; Batting Average: 14.86.

Hannah Rainey - 8 wickets in 16 WT20I games; Bowling Average: 19.87.

KEN-W vs SC-W Dream 11 Prediction (Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Esther Wachira, Venasa Ooko, Kathryn Bryce, Katie McGill, Queentor Abel, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Mercyline Ochieng.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Queentor Abel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sharon Juma, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Esther Wachira, Charis Scott, Kathryn Bryce, Katie McGill, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Mercyline Ochieng.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Katherine Fraser. Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce.

Edited by Bhargav