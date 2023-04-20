KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Victoria T20 Series, Match 5

Kenya Women (KEN-W) will take on Tanzania Women (TAN-W) in the fifth match of the Victoria T20 Series at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Thursday, April 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Kenya Women are off to a bad start, having lost to UAE Women and Rwanda Women in their first two games. The likes of Sharon Juma, Daisy Njoroge, and Monicah Ndhambi will look to step up as the team seeks their first victory of the series.
Tanzania Women, meanwhile, have had an outstanding opening day, beating UAE Women by seven wickets thanks to the exploits of Fatuma Kibasu and Hudaa Omary, and will look to extend their winning run to two games.
KEN-W vs TAN-W Match Details
The fifth match of the Victoria T20 Series will be played at the Tugogo Stadium in Kampala on Thursday, April 20. The match is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KEN-W vs TAN-W, Victoria T20 Series, Match 5
Date and Time: April 20 2023, 12:00 pm IST
Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala
KEN-W vs TAN-W Pitch Report
The Lugogo Stadium has proven to be a balanced surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. Spinners will come into the game in the middle overs.
KEN-W vs TAN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
KEN-W injury/team news
No major injury updates.
KEN-W Probable Playing 11
Sharon Juma (c&wk), Venasa Ooko, Esther Wachira, Daisy Njoroge, Monicah Ndhambi, Lavendah Idambo, Flavia Odhiambo, Ann Wanjira, Lynz Nabwire, Kelvia Ogola, Marion Juma
TAN-W injury/team news
No major injury updates.
TAN-W Probable Playing 11
Mwanaidi Ammy, Saum Mtae, Sophia Frank, Shufaa Mohamedi (wk), Perice Kamunya, Aisha Mohamed, Agnes Wele, Mwapwani Mohamedi Fatuma Kibasu (c), Hudaa Omary, Neema Pius
KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Sharon Juma (23 runs in two matches, Average: 11.50)
Juma is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who has been a standout batter for her team. She has scored 23 runs at an average of 11.50 in two games.
Top Batter Pick
Daisy Njoroge (Two wickets in two matches)
Daisy has been impressive with her bowling in the middle overs. She has picked up two wickets in two games and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Esther Wachira (5 runs & 4 wickets in two matches)
Wachira is an excellent all-rounder who has been fabulous with both the bat and the ball, taking four wickets at an average of 6.25 in two matches. Given her experience and ability, she could be an important addition to your KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Flavia Odhiambo (Two wickets in two matches; Average: 14.50)
She has taken two wickets in as many games at an average of 14.50 in two matches. She is a must-have for your fantasy team.
KEN-W vs TAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Lavendah Idambo
Lavendah Idambo has looked in good form in the tournament and could be a captaincy pick for your fantasy team. She has picked up two wickets at an average of 18.00 in two games.
Saum Mtae
Saum Mtae was exceptional with the bat against the UAE Women in the previous game, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of 121.21. She has good control and a wide range of shots, making her an excellent choice for your fantasy team.
5 must-picks for KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 fantasy cricket
Perice Kamunya
Aisha Mohamed
Ann Wanjira
Lynz Nabwire
Agnes Qwele
KEN-W vs TAN-W match expert tips
Esther Wachira has been a crucial player for her team. She has scored five runs and taken four wickets in two games while managing to stay economical. She could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.
KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma
Batters: F Kibasu, Daisy Njoroge
All-rounders: Esther Wachira, Saum Mtae, A Mohammed, L Nabwire
Bowlers: F Odhiambo, L Idambo, S Frank, P Zakayo
KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma
Batters: F Kibasu, Daisy Njoroge, H Omary
All-rounders: Esther Wachira, Saum Mtae, A Mohammed, L Nabwire
Bowlers: F Odhiambo, L Idambo, S Frank, P Zakayo
