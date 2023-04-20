KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Victoria T20 Series, Match 5

Kenya Women (KEN-W) will take on Tanzania Women (TAN-W) in the fifth match of the Victoria T20 Series at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Thursday, April 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Kenya Women are off to a bad start, having lost to UAE Women and Rwanda Women in their first two games. The likes of Sharon Juma, Daisy Njoroge, and Monicah Ndhambi will look to step up as the team seeks their first victory of the series.

Tanzania Women, meanwhile, have had an outstanding opening day, beating UAE Women by seven wickets thanks to the exploits of Fatuma Kibasu and Hudaa Omary, and will look to extend their winning run to two games.

KEN-W vs TAN-W Match Details

The fifth match of the Victoria T20 Series will be played at the Tugogo Stadium in Kampala on Thursday, April 20. The match is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN-W vs TAN-W, Victoria T20 Series, Match 5

Date and Time: April 20 2023, 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala

KEN-W vs TAN-W Pitch Report

The Lugogo Stadium has proven to be a balanced surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. Spinners will come into the game in the middle overs.

KEN-W vs TAN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

KEN-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KEN-W Probable Playing 11

Sharon Juma (c&wk), Venasa Ooko, Esther Wachira, Daisy Njoroge, Monicah Ndhambi, Lavendah Idambo, Flavia Odhiambo, Ann Wanjira, Lynz Nabwire, Kelvia Ogola, Marion Juma

TAN-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TAN-W Probable Playing 11

Mwanaidi Ammy, Saum Mtae, Sophia Frank, Shufaa Mohamedi (wk), Perice Kamunya, Aisha Mohamed, Agnes Wele, Mwapwani Mohamedi Fatuma Kibasu (c), Hudaa Omary, Neema Pius

KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sharon Juma (23 runs in two matches, Average: 11.50)

Juma is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who has been a standout batter for her team. She has scored 23 runs at an average of 11.50 in two games.

Top Batter Pick

Daisy Njoroge (Two wickets in two matches)

Daisy has been impressive with her bowling in the middle overs. She has picked up two wickets in two games and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Esther Wachira (5 runs & 4 wickets in two matches)

Wachira is an excellent all-rounder who has been fabulous with both the bat and the ball, taking four wickets at an average of 6.25 in two matches. Given her experience and ability, she could be an important addition to your KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Flavia Odhiambo (Two wickets in two matches; Average: 14.50)

She has taken two wickets in as many games at an average of 14.50 in two matches. She is a must-have for your fantasy team.

KEN-W vs TAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Lavendah Idambo

Lavendah Idambo has looked in good form in the tournament and could be a captaincy pick for your fantasy team. She has picked up two wickets at an average of 18.00 in two games.

Saum Mtae

Saum Mtae was exceptional with the bat against the UAE Women in the previous game, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of 121.21. She has good control and a wide range of shots, making her an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

5 must-picks for KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Perice Kamunya

Aisha Mohamed

Ann Wanjira

Lynz Nabwire

Agnes Qwele

KEN-W vs TAN-W match expert tips

Esther Wachira has been a crucial player for her team. She has scored five runs and taken four wickets in two games while managing to stay economical. She could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head-to-Head League

KEN-W vs TAN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma

Batters: F Kibasu, Daisy Njoroge

All-rounders: Esther Wachira, Saum Mtae, A Mohammed, L Nabwire

Bowlers: F Odhiambo, L Idambo, S Frank, P Zakayo

KEN-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

KEN-W vs TAN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma

Batters: F Kibasu, Daisy Njoroge, H Omary

All-rounders: Esther Wachira, Saum Mtae, A Mohammed, L Nabwire

Bowlers: F Odhiambo, L Idambo, S Frank, P Zakayo

