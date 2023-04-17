KEN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Victoria Women’s T20I Series match - April 18th, 2023

Kenya Women (KEN-W) and United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) are set to lock horns in the Victoria Women’s T20I Series 2023 on Tuesday, April 18. The KEN-W vs UAE-W match will take place at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

Kenya Women, led by Sharon Juma, have some experienced players in their squad, including Esther Wachira and Flavia Odhiambo. They will be one of the teams to beat in the tournament.

The United Arab Emirates Women, on the other hand, look like a well-balanced side with a perfect combination of young and experienced players. The likes of Kavisha Egodage, Esha Oza and Theertha Satish recently participated in the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 and will look to translate their form for the UAE side.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for KEN-W vs UAE-W.

#3 Esther Wachira (KEN-W) - 9 Credits

Esther Wachira bowling during a match, Courtesy: ICC Cricket

Esther Wachira is an experienced campaigner who has played a lot of international cricket. The 24-year-old has played 32 international matches for Kenya Women, having notched up 186 runs and scalped 20 wickets.

Hence, she is going to be a must-have pick in the KEN-W vs UAE-W match as she can fetch a lot of fantasy points with both bat and ball.

#2 Chaya Mughal (UAE-W) - 9 Credits

Chaya Mughal during toss against Nepal team, Courtesy: ICC Cricket

Chaya Mughal is the most experienced player in the United Arab Emirates Women's squad. In 48 international matches, she has scored 430 runs and picked up 31 wickets, bowing at a terrific economy rate of 4.30.

Mughal should ideally be the captain or vice-captain of your team for the KEN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 contests.

#1 Esha Rohit Oza (UAE-W) - 8.5 Credits

Esha Oza during an Interview, Courtesy: ICC Cricket

Esha Oza impressed everyone in the recently concluded Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 with her all-around skills. In 46 international games, she has scored 1138 runs, including two centuries and four fifties.

Apart from her batting, she has also picked up 30 wickets at an economy rate of 4.35. She is a multi-utility player who can contribute with both and ball and therefore, one should select her for the KEN-W vs UAE-W fantasy team.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's Dream11 contest? Esha Rohit Oza Esther Wachira 0 votes