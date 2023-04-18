KEN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Victoria T20 Series, Match 1

Kenya Women (KEN-W) will lock horns with the United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the first match of the Victoria T20 Series at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Tuesday, April 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KEN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, the second edition of the Victoria T20 Series 2023 will begin on April 18, with Kenya Women taking on the United Arab Emirates Women in the first game. The top two teams at the end of the group stage will progress to the final to decide the champion, with each team playing the other once during the season.

Fans can expect to witness some of the biggest names in cricket take part in the league, with players from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and the United Arab Emirates, and hosts Uganda set to battle it out in preparation for the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

KEN-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The first match of the Victoria T20 Series will be played at the Tugogo Stadium in Kampala on Tuesday, April 18. The match is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KEN-W vs UAE-W, Victoria T20 Series, Match 1

Date and Time: April 18 2023, 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala

KEN-W vs UAE-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala is expected to be sporting, so batters and bowlers should receive fairly equal assistance. Spin bowlers might well find the conditions favorable early in the game, but batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat easily as the game progresses.

KEN-W vs UAE-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

KEN-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KEN-W Probable Playing 11

Mary Mwangi, Monicah Ndhambi, Veronica Abuga, Sharon Juma (c & wk), Venasa Ooko, Esther Wachira, Lavendah Idambo, Daisy Njoroge, Flavia Odhiambo, Melvin Idambo Khagoitsa, Kelvia Ogola

UAE-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

UAE-W Probable Playing 11

Theertha Satish (wk), Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Natasha Cherriath, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Samaira Dharnidharka

KEN-W vs UAE-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sharon Juma (396 runs in 34 T20I matches; Average: 14.66)

Sharon Juma is an explosive batter who could also prove to be valuable behind the stumps. She has scored 396 runs at a strike rate of 88.00 in 34 T20I games, making her an excellent choice for your KEN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 team.

Top Batter Pick

Kavisha Egodage (996 runs & 12 wickets in 46 T20I matches; Average: 38.30)

Kavisha Egodage is the top run-getter for her side and needs no introduction given her current form. She has scored 996 runs at an excellent average of 38.30 and has taken 12 wickets in 46 T20I games. She is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chaya Mughal (430 runs & 31 wickets in 48 T20I matches, Average: 13.40)

Chaya Mughal is a top all-rounder from the United Arab Emirates who is capable of winning games single-handedly. She has picked up 31 wickets at an average of 19.50 and has scored 430 runs at an average of 13.40 in 48 T20I games. That makes her a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Suraksha Kotte (17 wickets in 24 T20I matches; Average: 11.88)

Suraksha Kotte performed brilliantly with the ball in this format. She has grabbed 17 wickets at an average of 11.88 in 24 T20I games and could get you plenty of points in this match.

KEN-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Esha Rohit Oza

Esha Rohit Oza has been in fine form in this format, taking 30 wickets at an average of 13.10 and scoring 1138 runs at an average of 29.20 in 46 T20I games. She could be an excellent captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Esther Wachira

Esther Wachira has been doing well so far, scoring 189 runs at an average of 11.80 and taking 20 wickets at an economy rate of 5.25 in 33 T20I matches. She could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

5 must-picks for KEN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Natasha Cherriath

Lavendah Idambo

Daisy Njoroge

Flavia Odhiambo

Mahika Gaur

KEN-W vs UAE-W match expert tips

Daisy Njoroge is a phenomenal all-rounder and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. She is expected to play responsibly as she is having a great year with both the bat and the ball. Njoroge has scored 144 runs at an average of 11.10 and taken eight wickets in 26 T20I games.

KEN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League

KEN-W vs UAE-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: K Kumari Egoda, Daisy Njoroge, V Ooko

All-rounders: Rohit Oza, Esther Wachira, C Mughal

Bowlers: V Mahesh, S Kotte, F Odhiambo, M Ndhambi

KEN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

KEN-W vs UAE-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: K Kumari Egoda, Daisy Njoroge, K Sharma

All-rounders: Rohit Oza, Esther Wachira, C Mughal, F Mutua

Bowlers: V Mahesh, F Odhiambo, M Ndhambi

