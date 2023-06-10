Kenya Women vs Uganda Women - Dream11 Prediction - Kwibuka Women’s T20I Tournament 2023

Kenya Women will take on Uganda Women in match number one of the Kwibuka Women’s T20I Tournament 2023 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEN-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Kenya Women are not in the best of forms. They featured in the Victoria Women T20I Series 2023 and lost three out of the four games (the other game was washed out). Their overall win-loss record in T20Is is 20-19.

On the other hand, Uganda Women were a part of the same tournament and they topped the league stages before the final was washed out. Afterwards, they went on to win the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series in Namibia. Their overall win-loss record in the shortest format is 35-26.

KEN-W vs UG-W, Match Details

The first match of the Kwibuka Women’s T20I Tournament 2023 between Kenya Women and Uganda Women will be played on June 10th 2023 at Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KEN-W vs UG-W

Date & Time: June 10th 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City is likely to be a decent one to bat on. There could be some turn for the spinners and the pacers may find a bit of movement with the new ball.

KEN-W vs UG-W Probable Playing 11 today

Kenya Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kenya Women Probable Playing XI: Sharon Juma (c & wk), Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Venasa Ooko, Esther Wachira, Lavendah Idambo, Ann Wanjira, Marion Juma, Kelvia Ogola, Flavia Odhiambo, Lynz Nabwire, Charity Muthoni, Faith Mutua, Mercy Ahono

Uganda Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Uganda Women Probable Playing XI: Kevin Awino (wk), Prosscovia Alako, Janet Mbabazi, Rita Musamali, Stephani Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Phiona Kulume, Concy Aweko (c), Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Sarah Akiteng

Today’s KEN-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kevin Awino

Kevin Awino has a good record in T20I cricket. The Uganda Women’s wicket-keeper batter has scored 700 runs at an average of 17.94 in her career which includes three fifties. She has 24 catches and 16 stumpings to her name.

Top Batter Pick

Venasa Ooko

Venasa Ooko can get decent starts with the bat. She has accumulated 323 runs in 30 matches in her T20I career. She has a strike-rate of 87.06.

Top All-rounder Pick

Esther Wachira

Esther Wachira has the ability to contribute effectively with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has made 199 runs and she has taken 24 scalps at an economy rate of 5.25 in her T20I career.

Top Bowler Pick

Concy Aweko

Concy Aweko is the leading wicket-taker for Uganda Women in T20I cricket. The off-spinner has returned with 75 wickets from 55 games at an economy rate of 3.62.

KEN-W vs UG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Janet Mbabazi

Janet Mbabazi is an experienced player and she can have a massive all-round impact. The leg-spinning all-rounder has got 670 runs at a strike-rate of 77.01. She has returned with 55 wickets at an economy rate of 4.76 in T20I cricket.

Stephani Nampiina

Stephani Nampiina can be very effective with both bat and ball. She has scored 337 runs at a strike-rate of 96.01. She has picked up 24 wickets at an economy of 5.66 in her T20I career.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KEN-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Janet Mbabazi (UG-W)

Stephani Nampiina (UG-W)

Concy Aweko (UG-W)

Esther Wachira (KEN-W)

Kevin Awino (UG-W)

KEN-W vs UG-W match expert tips

Uganda Women are in top form and have been performing consistently. Thus, seven of their players have been picked. Moreover, the all-rounders like Stephani Nampiina, Janet Mbabazi, Concy Aweko and Esther Wachira will be the ones to watch out for.

KEN-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Kenya Women vs Uganda Women - Kwibuka Women’s T20I Tournament 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kevin Awino

Batters: Prosscovia Alako, Venasa Ooko, Immaculate Nakisuuyi

All-rounders: Stephani Nampiina (vc), Janet Mbabazi (c), Esther Wachira

Bowlers: Concy Aweko, Irene Alumo, Lavendah Idambo, Flavia Odhiambo

KEN-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Kenya Women vs Uganda Women - Kwibuka Women’s T20I Tournament 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kevin Awino (vc)

Batters: Prosscovia Alako, Venasa Ooko, Marion Juma

All-rounders: Stephani Nampiina, Janet Mbabazi, Esther Wachira, Phiona Kulume

Bowlers: Concy Aweko (c), Irene Alumo, Flavia Odhiambo

