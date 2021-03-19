KEL vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match  - Mar 19, 2021

Kent Lanka will square off against Asian Latina in an ECS T10 Rome fixture at the Roma Cricket Ground on Friday.

Kent Lanka have been the most disappointing team in the ECS T10 Rome, losing five in five. They are the only team who are yet to win a game in the competition. Moreover, barring their loss against Roma CC on Golden Ball, the remaining defeats have come by big margins.

Asian Latina, on the other hand, have been in top form in the ECS T10 Rome. They won five games in a row before Roma CC beat them in a thrilling last-ball finish. Asian Latina are currently second in the standings and have already qualified for the semi-finals.

Squads to choose from

Kent Lanka: Tikiriyadura Danushka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Thimira Perera, Sudarshana Muthumala, Manorath Lasidu, Nevil Renath, Santhanam Irosh, Mishen Alessio, Mithun Buwaneka, Dilan Fernando, Arachchige Ruchira, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Thushan Peiris, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Muthumala Dinesh, Amila Sanjeewa, Arachige Shanka, Ramapulle Ramesh

Asian Latina: Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Rishpal Singh, Kulvir Dharam, Sarbjit Kumar, Jaswant Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurdip Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Waqar Ahmed, Atif Ali, Singh Amritpal, Haroon Bashir

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent Lanka: Sudarshana Muthumala, Muthumala Dinesh, Tikiriyadura Danushka (c), Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Arachige Shanka, Mithun Buwaneka, Santhanam Irosh, Manorath Lasidu (wk), Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Amila Sanjeewa, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva

Asian Latina: Charanjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh (c), Sukhbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh (wk), Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Kulvir Dharam, Dharminder Singh, Ranbir Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh

Match Details

Match: Kent Lanka vs Asian Latina

Date & Time: March 19th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The surface at the Roma Cricket Ground is a fantastic one to bat on. Teams have regularly amassed scores in excess of 100 while batting first at the venue. A score of around 110-115 could well be par here.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KEL vs ASL)

Dream11 Team for Kent Lanka vs Asian Latina - ECS T10 Rome.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmukh Singh, Arachige Shanka, Sudarshana Muthumala, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurdip Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Santhanam Irosh

Captain: Charanjeet Singh; Vice-captain: Amandeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmukh Singh, Arachige Shanka, Sudarshana Muthumala, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurdip Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Hashmat Dhindsa, Santhanam Irosh, Amila Sanjeewa

Captain: Sukhbir Singh; Vice-captain: Sudarshana Muthumala