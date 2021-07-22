KET vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match – Jul 22, 2021

Kent will be up against Durham in one of the five games on Day One of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021. The Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham will be the venue for this Group A fixture.

Kent have been a pretty inconsistent side in the 50-over format. In the history of the Royal London One-Day Cup, they have a win percentage of 47%. They made it to the final in the 2018 season but flopped in the 2019 season where they won just two out of the eight games in the group stages.

The Ollie Robinson-led side will want to better that record. Their current form has been excellent as they topped the South Group in the Vitality T20 Blast, with nine wins and four losses.

On the other hand, Durham have a slightly better record than Kent in the Royal London One-Day Cup. They have a win percentage of 54.34 and a win-loss record of 25-21 in the 50-over competition. Moreover, Durham were the inaugural champions of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

However, in the 2019 edition, they won four and lost two while two games were washout out. Durham are not in the greatest of form in white-ball cricket this season either as they could muster just five wins in the Vitality T20 Blast and couldn’t make it to the quarter-finals.

Squads to choose from

Kent: Ollie Robinson (c), Harry Finch, Nathan Gilchrist, Joe Gordon, Heino Kuhn, James Logan, Matt Milnes, George Munsey, Tawanda Muyeye, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Podmore, Hamid Qadri, Matt Quinn, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart

Durham: Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Jack Campbell, Harry Crawshaw

Predicted playing XIs

Kent: George Munsey, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson (c), Harry Finch, Tawanda Muyeye, Joe Gordon, Marcus O’Riordan, Darren Stevens, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Hamid Qadri, Matthew Quinn

Durham: Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Cameron Bancroft, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (wk), Alex Lees, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick (c), Paul van Meekeren, Jack Campbell, Chris Rushworth

Match details

Match: Kent vs Durham

Date: July 22 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

Pitch report

The Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham is likely to be a good surface to bat on. The ball is likely to come onto the bat nicely and the batters will most probably be able to play shots on the up. However, there might be something in it for the fast bowlers as they could get some movement early on with the new ball.

Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

Dream11 Team for Kent vs Durham - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ollie Robinson, Cameron Bancroft, Harry Finch, George Munsey, Sean Dickson, David Bedingham, Darren Stevens, Scott Borthwick, Matt Quinn, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Milnes

Captain: Darren Stevens Vice-captain: Cameron Bancroft

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ollie Robinson, Cameron Bancroft, Harry Finch, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Darren Stevens, Marcus O’Riordan, Chris Rushworth, Harry Podmore, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Milnes

Captain: Harry Finch Vice-captain: Liam Trevaskis

