KET vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 13, 2021

Kent will be up against Gloucestershire in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Sunday.

Kent have won their first two T20 Blast games and are currently placed second in the standings. In both matches, Kent racked up scores in excess of 175 before defending the totals successfully.

Gloucestershire, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent start to their T20 Blast campaign. They beat Glamorgan by four runs in their first game before succumbing to a five-wicket loss to Sussex. Gloucestershire are fifth in the South Group points table.

Squads to choose from

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Oliver Robinson (wk), Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, James Logan, Fred Klaassen, Harry Podmore, Nathan Gilchrist, Marcus ORiordan, Qais Ahmad

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (c), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips (wk), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Dan Worrell, George Scott, George Hankins

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent: Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Oliver Robinson (wk), Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, David Payne, Josh Shaw

Match Details

Match: Kent vs Gloucestershire

Date and Time: June 13th 2021, 11 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury has hosted two T20 Blast games this season, with Kent racking up totals in excess of 170 and winning both matches while batting first. Although another solid batting track is likely to be in store today, the pacers might find some movement early on with the new ball.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KET vs GLO)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Jordan Cox, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Benny Howell, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Fred Klaassen

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Joe Denly

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Graeme van Buuren, Chris Dent, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Benny Howell, Josh Shaw, Fred Klaassen, Qais Ahmad

Captain: Benny Howell. Vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond

