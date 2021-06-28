KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 28, 2021

Kent will be up against Somerset in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Monday.

Kent have been in solid form in the T20 Blast, winning six of their eight matches. They are currently second in the South Group standings, level on points with table-toppers Gloucestershire, who have played a game more. Kent, who beat Essex by 26 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their last outing, will start as slight favorites against Somerset.

With three wins, two losses and two washouts, Somerset are fourth in the South Group points table. Since losing their first two T20 Blast games, they are unbeaten, with Somerset heading into Monday's fixture on the back of a seven-run win over Hampshire. The Lewis Gregory-led side will be looking to continue their good run of form when they lock horns with Kent.

With both teams eager to extend their winning momentum and move up the table, we are in for a thrilling T20 Blast game on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Nathan Gilchrist, Fred Klaassen, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, James Logan, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Robinson, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Devon Conway, George Bartlett, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Max Waller

Match Details

Match: Kent vs Somerset

Date and Time: June 28th 2021, 11.30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury has produced absolute belters in the tournament. Four T20 Blast games have been played at the venue this season, with the average first innings score being 193 runs. Moreover, all four matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the bowling front, the spinners have fared better than the pacers on this ground.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KET vs SOM)

Dream11 Team for Kent vs Somerset - T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Devon Conway, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes

Captain: Jack Leaning. Vice-captain: Tom Banton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Devon Conway, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley, Will Smeed, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Marchant de Lange, Craig Overton, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Joe Denly

Edited by Samya Majumdar