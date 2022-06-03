KET vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Kent (KET) will take on Surrey (SUR) in a South Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday, 3 June.

The two teams are at the opposite ends of the points table. Kent are reeling in the second-last spot in the points table. They have lost all four of their matches so far. Surrey, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the standings with three wins from as many games.

KET vs SUR Probable Playing 11 today

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen.

Surrey: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Jamie Smith (wk), Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley.

Match Details

KET vs SUR, South Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: June 3rd 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The track at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is an excellent one to bat on. The average first-innings score at the venue this season is 173 runs. Spinners have historically performed well on this ground.

Today’s KET vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings has looked good with the bat in the T20 Blast 2022, massing 106 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 130.86.

Story continues below ad

Batter

Jason Roy, who boasts a strike rate of 157.14 in the tournament, is quite capable of playing big knocks at the top of the order.

All-rounders

Sam Curran has been magnificent with the ball, returning with 10 wickets in three matches. He has also smashed 111 runs at a strike rate of 179.03.

George Linde has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 208.69 and has takentaken three wickets in the T20 Blast 2022.

Bowler

Reece Topley has been consistent with the ball, having picked up five wickets in three encounters.

Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sam Curran (SUR): 491 points

George Linde (KET): 236 points

Will Jacks (SUR): 200 points

Reece Topley (SUR): 170 points

Sam Billings (KET): 168 points

Important stats for KET vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Story continues below ad

Sam Curran: 111 runs & 10 wickets

Will Jacks: 121 runs

Reece Topley: 5 wickets

George Linde: 96 runs & 3 wickets

Sam Billings: 106 runs

KET vs SUR Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Kent vs Surrey - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sunil Narine, George Linde, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley, Matt Milnes.

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: George Linde.

Dream11 Team for Kent vs Surrey - T20 Blast 2022.

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Daniel Bell-Drummond, George Linde, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Sam Billings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far