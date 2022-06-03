KET vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Kent (KET) will take on Surrey (SUR) in a South Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday, 3 June.
The two teams are at the opposite ends of the points table. Kent are reeling in the second-last spot in the points table. They have lost all four of their matches so far. Surrey, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the standings with three wins from as many games.
KET vs SUR Probable Playing 11 today
Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen.
Surrey: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Jamie Smith (wk), Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley.
Match Details
KET vs SUR, South Group, T20 Blast 2022
Date & Time: June 3rd 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Pitch Report
The track at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is an excellent one to bat on. The average first-innings score at the venue this season is 173 runs. Spinners have historically performed well on this ground.
Today’s KET vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sam Billings has looked good with the bat in the T20 Blast 2022, massing 106 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 130.86.
Batter
Jason Roy, who boasts a strike rate of 157.14 in the tournament, is quite capable of playing big knocks at the top of the order.
All-rounders
Sam Curran has been magnificent with the ball, returning with 10 wickets in three matches. He has also smashed 111 runs at a strike rate of 179.03.
George Linde has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 208.69 and has takentaken three wickets in the T20 Blast 2022.
Bowler
Reece Topley has been consistent with the ball, having picked up five wickets in three encounters.
Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team
Sam Curran (SUR): 491 points
George Linde (KET): 236 points
Will Jacks (SUR): 200 points
Reece Topley (SUR): 170 points
Sam Billings (KET): 168 points
Important stats for KET vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team
Sam Curran: 111 runs & 10 wickets
Will Jacks: 121 runs
Reece Topley: 5 wickets
George Linde: 96 runs & 3 wickets
Sam Billings: 106 runs
KET vs SUR Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sunil Narine, George Linde, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley, Matt Milnes.
Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: George Linde.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Daniel Bell-Drummond, George Linde, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Fred Klaassen.
Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Sam Billings.