Kenya vs Botswana - Dream11 Prediction

Kenya will take on Botswana in match number 23 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City, Rwanda, on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KEN vs BOT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Kenya have been in top form and they are sitting pretty at the top of the points table in this tournament. They have three wins and two no-results so far and have accumulated eight points. Botswana, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent run. They have two wins and as many losses apart from a no-result.

KEN vs BOT, Match Details

The 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 between Kenya and Botswana will be played on November 24, 2022, at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KEN vs BOT

Date & Time: November 24, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City has been a good one to bat on. The average score batting first at this venue is around 140. However, there could be something in it for the spinners.

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams bowling first: 7

KEN vs BOT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Kenya: W, W, W, NR, NR

Botswana: W, L, W, NR, L

KEN vs BOT Probable Playing 11 today

Kenya Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kenya Probable Playing XI: Rushab Patel, Sukhdeep Singh, Nelson Odhiambo, Irfan Karim (wk), Sachin Bhudia (c), Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche, Vraj Patel, Collins Obuya, Emmanuel Bundi, Peter Langat

Botswana Team News

No major injury concerns.

Botswana Probable Playing XI: Karabo Motlhanka (c), Vinoo Balakrishnan, Tharindu Perera, Reginald Nehonde, Phemelo Silas, Rod Mbaiwa (wk), Katlo Piet, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Boemo Khumalo, Boemo Kgosiemang, Dhruvkumar Maisuria

Today’s KEN vs BOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Irfan Karim (5 matches, 41 runs, 6 catches, 3 stumpings)

Irfan Karim contributed decently with the bat and has mustered 41 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 105.12. He has six catches and three stumpings to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Karabo Motlhanka (5 matches, 171 runs)

Karabo Motlhanka is in top form with the bat. The Botswana skipper has aggregated 171 runs in five innings while striking at 140.16 in this competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Collins Obuya (4 innings, 131 runs)

Collins Obuya has been batting really well. The veteran Kenya all-rounder has scored 131 runs in four outings with the bat and has remained unbeaten thrice. He has a strike-rate of 201.53 and has hit 11 sixes.

Top Bowler Pick

Dhruvkumar Maisuria (4 innings, 10 wickets)

Dhruvkumar Maisuria is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He returned with 10 wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 4.50. He has a bowling strike-rate of 8.8 and averages 6.60.

KEN vs BOT match captain and vice-captain choices

Rushab Patel (2 innings, 108 runs, 2 wickets)

Rushab Patel has been magnificent with both bat and ball. He has amassed 108 runs in two innings while striking at 163.63. He has bowled just 1.2 overs with the ball and has taken two scalps with the ball.

Reginald Nehonde (5 matches, 73 runs, 5 wickets)

Reginald Nehonde has been very effective. He has got 73 runs in five matches and has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 in this tournament.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KEN vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rushab Patel 108 runs & 2 wickets in 2 innings Reginald Nehonde 73 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Karabo Motlhanka 171 runs in 5 matches Collins Obuya 131 runs in 4 innings Rakep Patel 46 runs & 3 wickets in 2 innings

KEN vs BOT match expert tips

Kenya are in top form and hence, about six or seven of their players could be a good fit for the Dream11 team. Thus, the likes of Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo and Shem Ngoche could be key picks.

KEN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Kenya vs Botswana - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Karabo Motlhanka

All-rounders: Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Reginald Nehonde

Bowlers: Shem Ngoche, Peter Langat, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Dhruvkumar Maisuria

KEN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Kenya vs Botswana - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Karabo Motlhanka, Tharindu Perera

All-rounders: Collins Obuya, Reginald Nehonde

Bowlers: Shem Ngoche, Peter Langat, Vraj Patel, Dhruvkumar Maisuria

