KEN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, Match 3

Kenya Women (KEN-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the third match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Kenya Women, who will start their campaign today, have played a total of just 17 T20Is in their history, winning 10 and losing seven. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Women beat Malaysia Women in their tournament opener. They restricted the Malaysians to 49/9 before chasing it down with 12 overs to spare.

KEN-W vs BD-W Probable Playing 11 today

Kenya Women: Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Sharon Juma, Sarah Wetoto, Venasa Ooko, Flavia Odhiambo, Ruth Achando (wk), Lavendah Idambo, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun

Match Details

KEN-W vs BD-W, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, 3rd Match

Date & Time: January 19th 2022, 7 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur seems to be a decent one to bat on. But while there could be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s KEN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shamima Sultana looked in solid touch with the bat against Malaysia Women. She scored 28 runs off 19 balls, including four fours and a six.

Batter

Fargana Hoque has a good T20I record. She has scored 1005 runs, including a century and two fifties.

All-rounders

Rumana Ahmed can make an impact with both the bat and ball. She returned with figures of 4-0-4-2 in the last game and could be handy with the bat as well.

Queentor Abel is one of Kenya Women's best players. She has picked up 19 wickets and scored 240 runs in T20Is so far.

Bowler

Nahida Akter is one of the premier bowlers for Bangladesh Women. She has taken 51 wickets from 42 T20Is.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Rumana Ahmed (BD-W)

Salma Khatun (BD-W)

Nahida Akter (BD-W)

Queentor Abel (KEN-W)

Margaret Ngoche (KEN-W)

KEN-W vs BD-W Dream 11 Prediction (Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022)

Dream11 Team for Kenya Women vs Bangladesh Women - Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Veronica Abuga, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sarah Wetoto

Captain: Rumana Ahmed. Vice-captain: Salma Khatun.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Veronica Abuga, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Nahida Akter, Sarah Wetoto, Flavia Odhiambo

Captain: Rumana Ahmed. Vice-captain: Queentor Abel.

