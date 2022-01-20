KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, Match 5

Kenya Women (KEN-W) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the fifth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
Kenya Women didn’t have a great start to their tournament as they couldn’t chase down 126 against Bangladesh Women, losing the contest by 80 runs. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Women started off with a resounding 109-run win over Scotland Women as they defended 182 with ease.
KEN-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11 today
Kenya Women: Margaret Ngoche (c), Veronica Abuga, Sharon Juma, Queentor Abel, Sarah Wetoto, Ruth Achando (wk), Mercyline Ochieng, Sylvia Kinyua, Lavendah Idambo, Esther Wachira, Venasa Ooko
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Kavisha Dilhari
Match Details
KEN-W vs SL-W, 5th Match, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022
Date & Time: January 20th 2022, 7 AM IST
Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur seems to be a decent one to bat on. But while there could be some turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers might find some movement with the new ball as well.
Today’s KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sharon Juma was Kenya Women’s best batter against Bangladesh Women, scoring 24 runs off just 20 balls.
Batter
Harshitha Madavi batted at no.4 and made a decent contribution against Scotland Women by scoring 23 runs off 18 balls.
All-rounders
Chamari Atapattu smashed a fine 86 off 45 balls against Scotland Women. Her bllistering knock included 13 fours and two sixes.
Queentor Abel was Kenya Women’s best player against Bangladesh Women. She took three wickets and was also the team's second-highest scorer with 9.
Bowler
Ama Kanchana returned with figures of 2/20 from three overs and also chipped in with an unbeaten 11 against Scotland Women.
Top 5 best players to pick in KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Chamari Atapattu (SL-W): 121 points
Queentor Abel (KEN-W): 116 points
Sachini Nisansala (SL-W): 88 points
Ama Kanchana (SL-W): 85 points
Mercyline Ochieng (KEN-W): 74 points
Important stats for KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Chamari Atapattu: 86 runs
Ama Kanchana: 11 runs & 2 wickets
Queentor Abel: 9 runs & 3 wickets
KEN-W vs SL-W Dream 11 Prediction (Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sharon Juma, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Chamari Atapattu, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, Mercyline Ochieng
Captain: Chamari Atapattu. Vice-captain: Queentor Abel.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sharon Juma, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Atapattu, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Mercyline Ochieng
Captain: Chamari Atapattu. Vice-captain: Ama Kanchana.