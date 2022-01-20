KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, Match 5

Kenya Women (KEN-W) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the fifth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Kenya Women didn’t have a great start to their tournament as they couldn’t chase down 126 against Bangladesh Women, losing the contest by 80 runs. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Women started off with a resounding 109-run win over Scotland Women as they defended 182 with ease.

KEN-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11 today

Kenya Women: Margaret Ngoche (c), Veronica Abuga, Sharon Juma, Queentor Abel, Sarah Wetoto, Ruth Achando (wk), Mercyline Ochieng, Sylvia Kinyua, Lavendah Idambo, Esther Wachira, Venasa Ooko

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Kavisha Dilhari

Match Details

KEN-W vs SL-W, 5th Match, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022

Date & Time: January 20th 2022, 7 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur seems to be a decent one to bat on. But while there could be some turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers might find some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sharon Juma was Kenya Women’s best batter against Bangladesh Women, scoring 24 runs off just 20 balls.

Batter

Harshitha Madavi batted at no.4 and made a decent contribution against Scotland Women by scoring 23 runs off 18 balls.

All-rounders

Chamari Atapattu smashed a fine 86 off 45 balls against Scotland Women. Her bllistering knock included 13 fours and two sixes.

Queentor Abel was Kenya Women’s best player against Bangladesh Women. She took three wickets and was also the team's second-highest scorer with 9.

Bowler

Ama Kanchana returned with figures of 2/20 from three overs and also chipped in with an unbeaten 11 against Scotland Women.

Top 5 best players to pick in KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Chamari Atapattu (SL-W): 121 points

Queentor Abel (KEN-W): 116 points

Sachini Nisansala (SL-W): 88 points

Ama Kanchana (SL-W): 85 points

Mercyline Ochieng (KEN-W): 74 points

Important stats for KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Chamari Atapattu: 86 runs

Ama Kanchana: 11 runs & 2 wickets

Queentor Abel: 9 runs & 3 wickets

KEN-W vs SL-W Dream 11 Prediction (Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022)

Dream11 Team for Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women - Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sharon Juma, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Chamari Atapattu, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, Mercyline Ochieng

Captain: Chamari Atapattu. Vice-captain: Queentor Abel.

Dream11 Team for Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women - Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sharon Juma, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Atapattu, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Mercyline Ochieng

Captain: Chamari Atapattu. Vice-captain: Ama Kanchana.

Edited by Samya Majumdar