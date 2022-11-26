KER vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Preliminary Quarterfinal

Kerala (KER) will take on Jammu & Kashmir (JAM) in the preliminary quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the KER vs JAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, best player picks and playing XIs.

Jammu & Kashmir are one of the strongest teams in the competition, winning five of their six games. Kerala, meanwhile, have performed well too, winning four of their seven outings. Kerala will look to win the game, but Jammu & Kashmir are a better team and should prevail.

KER vs JAM Match Details

The preliminary quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on November 26 at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KER vs JAM, Preliminary Quarterfinal

Date and Time November 26, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase, as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

KER vs JAM Form Guide

KER - Won 4 of their last 7 games

JAM - Won 5 of their last 6 games

KER vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

KER

No major injury updates

Vishnu Vinod (wk), Abdul Basith, KM Asif, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vathsal Govind, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Ponnan Rahul, Sachin Baby, Vaisakh Chandran, Akhil Scaria

JAM

No major injury updates

Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Shivansh Sharma, Fazil Rashid (wk), Auqib Nabi, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh, Sharukh Dar, Abid Mushtaq

KER vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Vinod

Vinod, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

R Kunnummel

Kunnummel and S Khajuria are the two best batter picks. S Baby is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

A Mushtaq

V Sharma and A Mushtaq are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Basith is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Joseph

The top bowler picks are Y Singh and S Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. F Fanoos is another good pick.

KER vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Basith

A Basith bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy option. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

R Kunnummel

As the pitch is good for batters, you could make Kunnummel the captain of the grand league teams. He bats in the top order and is in top form.

Five Must-Picks for KER vs JAM, Preliminary Quarterfinal

A Basith

R Kunnummel

S Baby

S Khajuria

A Mushtaq

Kerala vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kerala vs Jammu & Kashmir Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Vinod

Batters: S Baby, S Khajuria, R Kunnummel

All-rounders: A Basith, V Sharma, A Mushtaq

Bowlers: K Asif, Y Singh, F Fanoos, S Joseph

Kerala vs Jammu & Kashmir Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Vinod

Batters: V Govind, S Khajuria, R Kunnummel

All-rounders: A Basith, V Sharma, A Mushtaq, A Chandran

Bowlers: Y Singh, F Fanoos, S Joseph

