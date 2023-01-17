KER vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group C Match

Kerala will take on Karnataka in an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KER vs KAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

These are the two teams at the top of the Elite Group C points table. Kerala are second with 19 points. They have three wins, one loss and one draw so far. Their loss came against Goa and in the draw against Rajasthan, they conceded the first innings lead.

Karnataka, on the other hand, have been in top form. They have three wins, which includes an innings victory and a 10-wicket win. In the two draws they played, they took a first innings lead in both games. With 26 points, they are at the top.

KER vs KAR, Match Details

The Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Kerala and Karnataka will be played on January 17, 2023, at St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KER vs KAR

Date & Time: January 17, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

Three matches have been played at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram this Ranji season. The average first innings score is 247. The spinners have been dominant at this venue while the pacers have found a bit of movement early on.

KER vs KAR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Kerala: W, L, W, D, W

Karnataka: W, W, D, W, D

KER vs KAR Probable Playing 11 today

Kerala Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kerala Probable Playing XI: Ponnan Rahul (wk), Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph (c), Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Vaisakh Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Vathsal Govind, Salman Nizar

Karnataka Team News

No major injury concerns.

Karnataka Probable Playing XI: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Today’s KER vs KAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ponnan Rahul (4 matches, 225 runs, 7 catches, 1 stumping)

Ponnan Rahul has fared decently with the bat and has accumulated 225 runs in this tournament so far. He also has seven catches and one stumping to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Ravikumar Samarth (5 matches, 522 runs)

Ravikumar Samarth is in magnificent form with the bat. The Karnataka top-order batter has amassed 522 runs at an average of 87.00 this season. He has recorded three hundreds and a fifty.

Top All-rounder Pick

Krishnappa Gowtham (5 matches, 118 runs, 12 wickets)

Krishnappa Gowtham can be effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has taken 12 scalps and mustered 118 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Vasuki Koushik (2 matches, 11 wickets)

Vasuki Koushik has played just a couple of matches in this tournament, yet he has had a significant impact. He has taken 11 wickets at an average of 15.45.

KER vs KAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Jalaj Saxena (5 matches, 43 wickets, 127 runs)

Jalaj Saxena is in stunning form with the ball and is at the top of the wicket charts in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The veteran off-spinning all-rounder has returned with 43 wickets at an average of 15.88. He is picking up a wicket every six overs. With the bat, he has chipped in with 127 runs.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (5 matches, 25 wickets)

Vijaykumar Vyshak is in top bowling form and has led the Karnataka pace attack superbly. The 25-year-old pacer has picked up 25 wickets in five games at an average of 18.12 and a bowling strike-rate of 32.7.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KER vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jalaj Saxena 127 runs & 43 wickets in 5 matches Vijaykumar Vyshak 25 wickets in 5 matches Ravikumar Samarth 522 in 5 matches Sachin Baby 613 runs in 5 matches Krishnappa Gowtham 118 runs & 12 wickets in 5 matches

KER vs KAR match expert tips

Both teams are in good form and there are some big names on both sides. The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Ravikumar Samarth, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sachin Baby and Jalaj Saxena will be the ones to watch out for.

KER vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Kerala vs Karnataka - Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Ponnan Rahul

Batters: Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sachin Baby

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Jalaj Saxena, Rohan Prem

Bowlers: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vaisakh Chandran

KER vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Kerala vs Karnataka - Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Ponnan Rahul

Batters: Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Sachin Baby

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Jalaj Saxena

Bowlers: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran

