KER-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Senior Women's One Day Trophy Match - March 13th, 2021

Kerala Women will lock horns with Mumbai Women in an upcoming game of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy.

Kerala Women lost their Women's Senior OneDay opener against Baroda Women by two wickets. Batting first, they were bowled out for 194. In response, Amrita Joseph notched up a half-century to see Baroda Women home.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Women started their Women's Senior One Day campaign on a positive note. Bowling first, they restricted their opposition to a paltry 136. In response, Mumbai Women chased down their target with three wickets to spare. Esha Rohit (43) and Manali Dakshini (39*) starred for Mumbai Women in the Women's Senior One Day game.

Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Squads to choose from

Kerala Women

Aswathy K B Babu, Akshaya A S Sadanandan, Aleena S Surendran, Sayoojya Salilan, K J Salilan Najla Noushad C M C, Mrudhula V S S Suresh, Jisna V Joseph, Alka S Suresh, Jayalekshmi Dev S J J Jayachandran, Sajana S Sajeevan S, Shani T Sasidharan T, Bhoomika Harish Umbarje, Vaishna Shibu Mp, Sourabhya P Balan, Darsana M Mohanan, Akhila Ponnukuttan P, Minnu Mani, Drishya Vasu Devan, Jincy George George Kutty, Jipsa V Joseph, Joseph V M Joseph.

Mumbai Women

Sharvi Suhas Save, Manali Dakshini, Aachal Nilkanth Valanju, Manjiri Jayawant Gawade, Esha Rohit Oza, Jagravi Rajendra Pawar, Hemali Vinayak Borwankar, Sejal Kiran Raut, Sanika Vinod Chalke, Batul Ronald Pereira, Mahi Dipesh Thakkar, Gargi Vilas Bandekar, Prakashika Prakash Naik, Fatima Kalim Jaffer, Saima Zakir Hussain Thakor, Riya Surendra Chaudhari, Samruddhi Sumant Rawool, Sayali Ganesh Satghare, Saniya Hitendra Raut, Vrushali Vikas Bhagat, Humaira Zamir Kazi, Mansi Mohan Patil, Nirmiti Omyaneshwar Rane, Shaheen Abdul Razak Abdulla, Janhvi Rupesh Kate, Imran Shah, Shweta Anant Haranhalli.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Women

Shani Sasidharan (c), Bhoomika Umbarje, Jincy George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Minnu Mani, Drishya Devan, Sajeevan Sajana, Jispa Joseph, Mrudhula Suresh, Darsana Mohanan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran.

Mumbai Women

Esha Rohit, Hemali Borwankar (wk), Vrushali Bhagat, Sanika Chalke, Riya Chaudhari, Sayali Satghare (c), Manali Dakshini, Fatima Jaffer, Janhvi Kate, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor.

Match Details

Match: Kerala Women vs Mumbai Women.

Date & Time: 15th March 2021; 9:00 AM.

Venue: SS Cricket Commune, Indore.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Indore tends to favour bowlers. However, chasing teams have had 100% success in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, a trend that could continue in this game as well.

KER-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KER-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Riya Chaudhari, Esha Oza, Jincy George, Vrushali Bhagat, Drishya Devan, Manali Dakshini, Sanjeevan Sajana, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Nirmiti Rane, Darsana Mohanan.

Captain: Minu Mani. Vice-Captain: Manali Dakshini.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jayalekshmi Jaya Chandran, Esha Oza, Jincy George, Vrushali Bhagat, Bhoomika Umbarje, Shani Sasidharan, Sanjeevan Sajana, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jipsa Joseph, Darsana Mohanan.

Captain: Sanjeevan Sajana. Vice-Captain: Shani Sasidharan.