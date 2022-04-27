KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Women’s Senior T20, Match 20

Kerala Women will take on Nagaland Women in the 20th match of the India Women’s Senior T20 at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Thursday.

Due to weather conditions, Kerala Women’s first match of the tournament against Maharashtra Women has been postponed. They will now face Nagaland Women in their inaugural match of the competition. The side will be led by Sajeevan Sajana and have a strong batting lineup.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Women have won both their Women’s Senior T20 matches so far. They come into this clash after defeating Sikkim Women by 79 runs in their most recent game and will be looking to extend their winning streak.

KER-W vs NAG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

KER-W XI

Sajeevan Sajana (c), Abina M (Wk), Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (Wk), Akshaya Sadanandan, Bhoomika Umbarje, Deepthi J S, Divya Ganesh, I Devan Drishya, Jincy George, Sayoojya Salilan, Anusree Anilkumar

NAG-W XI

Sentilemla Imsong (c), Jyoti Thapa (Wk), Alemienla Bendangyanger, Lydia Murru, Merensola Mongsensungkum, Gautami Naik, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Elina Muru, Kekhrienuo Rupreo, Talirenla Pongen

Match Details

KER-W vs NAG-W, India Women’s Senior T20, Match 20

Date and Time: April 28, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to be a pretty nice batting surface and the pacers could prove to be crucial. The spinners will be tasked with taking control of the match in the middle overs.

Today’s KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Abina is a strong choice for the wicketkeeper position. She is a difficult player to stop once she is in the zone and is also reliable behind the stumps.

Batters

A Sadanandan is a wonderful top-order batter who will be hoping to succeed here. She has scored 71 runs and has also taken three wickets in five matches.

All-rounders

KP Navgire has been in jaw-dropping form with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 138 runs and has also scalped five wickets over the last two games. Navgire could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

J Keerthi is a wonderful bowler who will be hoping to lead her side’s bowling unit with a commanding performance here.

Top 5 best players to pick in KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 prediction team

KP Navgire (NAG-W)

G Naik (NAG-W)

A Bendangyanger (NAG-W)

M Minnu (KER-W)

G Jincy (KER-W)

Important stats for KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 prediction team

KP Navgire: 138 runs and 5 wickets

G Naik: 35 runs and 3 wickets

Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar: 43 runs and 1 wicket

A Bendangyanger: 33 runs

KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Prediction Today

KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Abina, A Bendangyanger, A Sadanandan, G Jincy, KP Navgire, G Naik, P Nanasaheb Khemnar, M Minnu, E Muru, J Keerthi, S Soorya

Captain: KP Navgire Vice-Captain: M Minnu

KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Abina, A Bendangyanger, A Sadanandan, G Jincy, KP Navgire, G Naik, P Nanasaheb Khemnar, M Minnu, E Muru, Talirenla, S Soorya

Captain: G Jincy Vice-Captain: A Sadanandan

Edited by Ritwik Kumar