KER-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Match 16

Kerala Women (KER-W) will take on Punjab Women (PUN-W) in match 16 of the Senior Women's T20 League at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KER-W vs PUN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Kerala Women have a lot of experienced and in-form players, while Punjab Women have a young and promising squad.

Punjab Women will try their best to win the match, but Kerala Women are a relatively better team. Kerala Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

KER-W vs PUN-W Match Details

Match 16 of the Senior Women's T20 League will be played on October 20 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KER-W vs PUN-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Match 16

Date and Time: October 20, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

KER-W vs PUN-W Form Guide

KER-W - Will be playing their first match

PUN-W - Will be playing their first match

KER-W vs PUN-W Probable Playing XI

KER-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Vaishna Shibu, Ganesh Divya, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sajeevan Sajana, S Akshaya, Jincy George, Sabu Malavika, Mrudhula Suresh, Sreekrishna Haridas, and Vinaya Surendran.

PUN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Taniya Bhatia (wk), Parveen Khan, Ridhima Aggarwal, Priyanka Malik, Pragati Singh, Jashanpreet Kaur Chahal, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Sunita Rani, Mannat Kashyap, and Priya Kumari-III.

KER-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Bhatia

K Kumari, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. V Shibu is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Sajana

S Sajana and A Kaur are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Akshaya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

M Minnu

M Minnu and S Aleena are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Sasidharan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Bisht

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Nithya and N Bisht. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Kashyap is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KER-W vs PUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kaur

A Kaur is one of the best players in Punjab Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

S Akshaya

S Akshaya is one of the best picks in Kerala Women's squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for KER-W vs PUN-W, Match 16

S Akshaya

S Aleena

S Sajana

A Kaur

M Minnu

Kerala Women vs Punjab Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kerala Women vs Punjab Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Kerala Women vs Punjab Women Fanatsy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: T Bhatia, V Shibu

Batters: A Kaur, S Akshaya, S Sajana

All-rounders: M Minnu, S Sasidharan, S Aleena

Bowlers: L Nithya, N Bisht, M Kashyap

Kerala Women vs Punjab Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Kerala Women vs Punjab Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: T Bhatia, V Shibu

Batters: A Kaur, S Akshaya, S Sajana

All-rounders: M Minnu, S Sasidharan, S Aleena, K Ahuja

Bowlers: L Nithya, N Bisht, J Keerthi

