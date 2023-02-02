KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 14

Kerala Women (KER-W) will face Railways Women (RAI-W) in the 14th match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, February 03. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Railways Women defeated Tamil Nadu Women in the first pre-quarterfinal, thanks to brilliant top-order performances from Mona Meshram and Renuka Chaudhary, who scored 37 and 27 runs, respectively. Arundhati Reddy and Kshama Singh set the tone early on with the ball, restricting the Tamil Nadu women to 115 runs while taking four and two wickets, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kerala Women have the advantage going into this fixture, having defeated Railways Women by 7 wickets earlier in the tournament.

KER-W vs RAI-W Match Details

The 14th match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy will be played on February 03 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game is set to take place at 9.15 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the KER-W vs RAI-W Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KER-W vs RAI-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 14

Date and Time: February 03, 2023, 9.15 am IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

KER-W vs RAI-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International is slow, allowing spinners to get some surface turns. Both teams could look to chase after winning the toss.

KER-W vs RAI-W Probable Playing XI

Kerala Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Kerala Probable Playing XI

Sajeevan Sajana (c), Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Jincy George, Deepthi J S (wk), Minnu Mani, Devan Drishya, Keerthi James, Mrudhula Suresh, Soorya Sukumar, Aleena Surendran, and Darsana Mohanan.

Railways Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Railways Probable Playing XI

Poonam Yadav (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Mona Meshram, Swagatika Rath, Shweta Mane, Indrani Roy (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Arundhati Reddy, Kshama Singh, Preeti Bose, and Renuka Chaudhari.

Today's KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nuzhat Parween

Nuzhat Parween's batting role has had a dismal start, with only 13 runs in two games. The team will expect her to play well, and she will look to capitalize on this opportunity.

Batter

Dayalan Hemalatha

She looked to be in good form in her previous outing, scoring 59 runs at a strike rate of 72.84, including six fours and two sixes. She'll be looking for big innings after a promising start. She has 146 runs in just two games.

All-rounder

Mani Minnu

Mani Minnu is a fantastic all-rounder who can help you rack up fantasy points. She has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 66.93 in one game, also taking one wicket. This makes her a valuable pick in your KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav is one of the leading bowlers for Railway Women. She has taken three wickets in two games at an exceptional economy rate of 2.83.

KER-W vs RAI-W Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Mona Meshram

Mona Meshram seems to be in excellent form with the bat, having scored 106 runs, with the highest score of 85 runs. She could be a valuable pick and an excellent captain's choice for your KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Renuka Chaudhari

Renuka has batted superbly in the competition so far, scoring 51 runs in two games. She could be a good choice for vice-captain in this game.

Five Must-Picks for KER-W vs RAI-W, Match 14

Devan Drishya

Keerthi James

Mrudhula Suresh

Tanuja Kanwar

Arundhati Reddy

KER-W vs RAI-W Match Expert Tips, Match 14

Swagatika Rath is one of Railway's best all-rounders. She has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 64.70 and has taken two wickets in as many games. Her all-round skill-set will unquestionably be useful, making her an excellent addition to your KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

KER-W vs RAI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: N Parween

Batters: Mona Meshram, Dayalan Hemlatha (c), George Jincy

All-rounders: Swagatika Rath, Mani Minnu (vc)

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, P Bose, T Kanwar, M Suresh, S Soorya

KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

KER-W vs RAI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: J Deepthi

Batters: Mona Meshram (vc), Dayalan Hemlatha

All-rounders: Swagatika Rath, Mani Minnu, J Keerthi, S Sanjana

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, P Bose, T Kanwar (c), S Soorya

