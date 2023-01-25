KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 6

Kerala Women (KER-W) will take on Railways Women (RAI-W) in the sixth match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Palmyra Cricket Ground in Puducherry on Thursday, January 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Kerala Women will be playing their first match of the tournament. Meanwhile, it will be Railway Women's second match of the tournament. In their first match, they put in a dominating performance against the Jammu and Kashmir Women's team, winning the match by a massive margin of 228 runs.

Kerala will look to get off to a winning start in the campaign, while Railways will try and maintain their winning form in the tournament. As both teams will try to win the match, this promises to be an exciting contest.

KER-W vs RAI-W Match Details

The sixth match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy will be played on January 26 at the Palmyra Cricket Ground in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KER-W vs RAI-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 5

Date and Time: January 26, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Palmyra Cricket Ground, Puducherry

KER-W vs RAI-W, Pitch Report

Palmyra Cricket Ground in Puducherry will be good for players of all trades. The batters need to give the initial stages of their innings to the bowlers and then reap the benefits of the wicket.

KER-W vs RAI-W Form Guide

KER-W - Will be playing their first match

RAI-W - W

KER-W vs RAI-W Probable Playing XI

Kerala Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Kerala Probable Playing XI

Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), George Jincy, Shani Saidharan, Mani Minnu, Sajeevan Sajana, James Keerthi, Surendran Aleena, JS Depthi, Surendran Vinaya, Murudhula Suresh, and Mohanan Darsana.

Railways Team/Injury News

Renuka Singh Thakur and Rajeshwari Gayakwad will not be available for selection as they are away on international duty.

Railways Probable Playing XI

Nuzhat Parween, Renuka Chaudhari, Tanushree Sarkar, Mona Meshram, Dayalan Hemalatha, Swagatika Rath, Arundathi Reddy, Tanuja Kanwer, Kshama Singh, Preeti Bose, and Poonam Yadav.

KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nuzhat Parween

Nuzhat Parween opens the innings for the Railways. She failed to play long in the first match and will look to correct it in this match. As far as the options available for the match, Nuzhat looks like the safest pick from the category.

Batter

George Jincy

George Jincy acts as the stabilizer in the top order of the Kerala team. She has solid technique and can bat long.

All-rounder

Tanushree Sarkar

Tanusree Sarkar bats in the top order for the Railways. She also has the ability to bowl a few overs and hence could be a very crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav has experience in international cricket under her belt. She can be very effective in the middle overs with her leg-spin and is a very vital pick for the match.

KER-W vs RAI-W Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Mona Meshram

Mona Meshram played a solid knock in the middle-order in the first match. She might be one of the safest choices for the captain or vice-captain for this match.

George Jincy

George Jincy will be seen in the top order for Kerala. Her ability to bat for long and set the pace of the innings makes her a good choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Five Must-Picks for DEL-W vs CHN-W, Match 6

Dayalan Hemlatha

Mona Meshram

George Jincy

Poonam Yadav

James Keerthi

Kerala Women vs Railways Women Match Expert Tips

Dayalan Hemlatha might turn out to be a very crucial pick for the match. She can play explosive knocks in the lower middle-order and also has the ability to pick up wickets with the ball

Kerala Women vs Railways Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeepers: N Parween, J Jayachandran

Batters: Mona Meshram, Dayalan Hemlatha, George Jincy

All-rounders: Tanushree Sarkar, S Rath, James Keerthi

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, A Reddy, S Vinaya

Kerala Women vs Railways Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

