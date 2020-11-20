Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to kick off on Friday with the Kerala Blasters taking on ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.

Last season's ISL champions ATK have merged with I-League champions Mohun Bagan to form a new entity called ATK Mohun Bagan. With the merging of the two clubs, the side boasts a stronger side than ever before. The squad has been bolstered by the additions of Sandesh Jhingan and a couple of foreign signings.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, didn't have a good run in last year's ISL and will be looking to turn their fortunes around. They have made a handful of new signings this season in hopes of making it to the playoffs.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the opening fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Sandesh Jhingan

Sandesh Jhingan during a training session. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@atkmohunbaganfc)

Sandesh Jhingan, one of India's best defenders, will be playing for a new club in this year's ISL, having played the Kerala Blasters since the inception of the league in 2014. Jhingan will don the maroon and green jersey of ATK this season and will begin this year's campaign against his former side.

The centre-back is a strong wall in the team's defense, who does not let any balls get past him. He is known for his excellent passing and interception skills.

Jhingan's ability to steal the ball from opponent strikers makes him an excellent pick for the captain or vice-captain role in your Dream11 team ahead of the opening fixture of this year's ISL.

Gary Hooper training with KBFC. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@KeralaBlasters)

Gary Hooper had a good campaign with Wellington Phoniex last season, where he found the net a total of eight times in 21 games and the player seems to be getting better with age. He has played football at club level for several coaches and teams, which makes him a versatile player.

The Indian youngsters will have a lot to learn from him as he has ample experience behind him, making him an ideal candidate to be the captain or vice-captain for your KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna training at Goa ahead of ISL. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@RoyKrishna21)

With 15 goals in just 21 games during the previous edition of the ISL, Roy Krishna has been one of the most consistent players for his side. He is one of the fastest players in the league and can cover the whole ground when needed. This makes him a key pick for the captain or vice-captain role ahead of today's game.

ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas has given him more responsibility by appointing him the first captain for the 2020-21 edition of the ISL. Being a regular scorer and a star player for his side, Krishna is a must pick for your Dream11 team.

