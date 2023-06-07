KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 7, 2023

As the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 progresses, another exciting South Group fixture awaits on June 7, with Kent (KET) and Essex (ESS) locking horns at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

After losing two consecutive games, Essex returned to winning ways with a comfortable five-wicket victory against Sussex in the previous game. The team needs to take momentum from this game as they are currently placed sixth in the points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.536, having won three of their five games so far.

After starting the tournament with a win, Kent have now lost four consecutive games, including a five-wicket defeat against Surrey in the previous game. They are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with two points and a net run rate of -0.558, having won just one of their five games so far.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the KET vs ESS game.

KET vs ESS Squad for Today's Match

Kent Squad

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Grant Stewart, Fred Klaassen, Kane Richardson

Essex Squad

Simon Harmer (C), Adam Rossington, Dan Lawrence, Michael Pepper, Robin Das, Paul Walter, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Sam Cook, Tom Westley, Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar

#3 Grant Stewart (KET) - 8.5 Credits

Hampshire Hawks v Kent Spitfires - Vitality T20 Blast

Grant Stewart has been the only positive for Kent so far. The right-arm pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker for Kent, having notched up nine wickets from five games at an impressive economy rate of 8.61.

Stewart has been the consistent wicket-taker for Kent in recent games and the team will be expecting more from him in the upcoming games. Therefore, he should be an ideal choice to be picked as the vice-captain in your Dream11 fantasy team for the KET vs ESS match.

#2 Simon Harmer (ESS) - 8.5 Credits

Somerset CCC v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Simon Harmer is one of the spin bowlers who can bowl with a great economy with the new ball as well. He is currently the second-leading wicket-taker for Essex this season, having picked up 10 wickets from 11 games at an economy rate of 8.43.

Apart from his bowling, Harmer has also racked up 45 runs at a strike rate of 100, proving his worth with the bat as well. He is going to be an excellent pick to multiply your points in the KET vs ESS Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Daniel Sams (ESS) - 9 Credits

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Daniel Sams is currently the leading wicket-taker for Essex in the tournament, having notched up 11 wickets from five games at a brilliant economy rate of 6.67. Sams has the ability to swing the new ball and is equally effective in the death overs as well.

With a strike rate of 135.18, the 30-year-old has the ability to smack the bowlers all over the park with his hard-hitting ability. His all-round ability makes him a perfect pick to be your captain in the Dream11 fantasy team for the KET vs ESS match.

