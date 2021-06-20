KET vs. ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 20th, 2021

Match 52 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 will see Kent locking horns with Essex. Kent is positioned third in the South Group points table, while Essex is in the penultimate position.

The last time both these teams collided, Kent had the edge, winning by four wickets while chasing 167 in the T20 Blast 2020.

On that note, here we have a look at three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture between Kent and Essex.

#3 Joe Denly

Kent all-rounder Joe Denly has earned as many as 292 points in the tournament so far. He has been very handy with the bat as well as the ball.

Denly provides his team with a flying start at the top of the order and can also pick up a few wickets with the ball in hand.

He is a fine all-rounder who can fetch you a good number of points in the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

#2 James Neesham

James Neesham has had some colorful performances in the initial half of the tournament. If not with the bat, he can surely fetch you points with the ball in hand.

Neesham is also a great fielder; hence his three-dimensional abilities make him a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

Moreover, one can also consider picking Neesham as a multiplier option.

#1 Jack Leaning

Having chalked up 171 runs in just five matches, Jack Leaning is the leading runscorer for Kent in the T20 Blast 2021.

His average of 42 and strike rate of 144 make him a solid pick for the captain or vice-captain role.

With a credit point of just 8.5, he also proves to be a substantially budget-friendly pick.

